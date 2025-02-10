menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, February 10

By: February 10, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 10, 2025, which is the Monday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, February 9

Daily Gospel, February 8

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 6, 53-56.

After making the crossing to the other side of the sea, Jesus and his disciples came to land at Gennesaret and tied up there.

As they were leaving the boat, people immediately recognized him.

They scurried about the surrounding country and began to bring in the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was.

Whatever villages or towns or countryside he entered, they laid the sick in the marketplaces and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak; and as many as touched it were healed.

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.