Viral kidnapping video in Cebu turns out to be jealous man’s act

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The viral kidnapping video was not kidnapping after all but a case of obsessive and extreme jealousy.

A young man landed in jail after he allegedly bound his female friend with handcuffs and taped her mouth inside his car reportedly due to extreme jealousy.

Videos of the dramatic rescue that happened near a supermarket in Brgy. Mabolo last Sunday, February 9 also went viral online.

Unverified reports initially claimed it was a case of abduction but investigators from the Guadalupe Police Station said otherwise.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Police Major Miles Damoslog, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said it was a case of ‘obsessive and extreme’ jealousy.

Police begged off to reveal the identities of the parties involved, as per request of the victim’s family.

However, they confirmed that both the suspect and victim were ‘close friends’.

Shortly before the incident occurred, the two went to Escario Street with a mutual female friend.

After dining out, they decided to go home using the suspect’s vehicle.

The group first went to a residential condominium in Brgy. Guadalupe to drop off their mutual friend.

But before the suspect drove off, he allegedly went into a fit of tantrums, questioning why she was closer with their mutual friend, investigations showed.

Then he reportedly proceeded into binding the victim into his car by cuffing her arms and legs, and covering her mouth with duct tape.

Fortunately, the victim managed to call for help that led police to intercept the vehicle along F. Cabahug Street late Sunday night, which was recorded by a passersby.

Police immediately arrested the suspect.

According to Damoslog, the victim’s family will be filing charges of illegal detention against the suspect who is now detained at the Guadalupe Police Station.

In the meantime, police urged the public to stay alert especially as Valentine’s Day draws near as well as to refrain from posting unverified information on social media like the viral kidnapping video.

This is not the first time police shut down rumors of kidnapping in the city recently.

