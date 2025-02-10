PRC opens new testing center in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission Central Visayas (PRC-7) inaugurated a new testing center in Cebu on Monday, February 10.

The facility, known as the Computer-Based Licensure Examination (CBLE) and regular testing center, is equipped with at least 282 laptops, allowing the same number of examinees to take their tests simultaneously.

Located on the 4th floor of GMC Plaza, MJ Cuenco Avenue, Legaspi Exit, Cebu City, near Plaza Independencia, the center aims to enhance the accessibility of licensure examinations in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended primarily by PRC officials from both central and regional offices, including Commissioner and lawyer Erwin Enad and PRC-7 Director Narcival Taquiqui.

As of now, there are eight PRC CBLE testing centers across the country, located in NCR, Region 1, Region 4A, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 10, and Region 11.

READ: Four Cebu graduates top 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Exam

The first batch of examinees to use the facility will be those taking the Respiratory Therapy licensure examination on Tuesday, February 11. The schedule of examinations will be conducted simultaneously nationwide.

For examinees unable to secure slots at the Cebu testing center, Enad stated that they may take their exams at other testing centers in different regions or in Manila.

Taquiqui assured that PRC would coordinate with Visayan Electric Company to prevent power outages during examinations. However, in case of a blackout, he stated in a press conference that the facility is equipped with backup generators.

Enad emphasized that the CBLE is a significant step toward improving the examination process, as PRC gradually transitions from traditional paper-based exams to digital assessments.

Currently, PRC is focusing on accommodating small- to medium-scale examinations covering 16 professions, including:

Sanitary engineers

Dental technologists

Speech-language pathologists

Dental hygienists

Psychologists

Plant mechanics

Librarians

Ocular pharmacologists

Optometrists

Naval architects

Chemists

Meteorological engineers

Mining engineers

Geologists

X-ray technologists

Additionally, the CBLE will be used for the qualifying assessment of foreign medical professionals. These professions typically have a maximum of 1,000 examinees per exam session, according to Enad.

PRC also announced plans to expand the CBLE system to large-scale licensure examinations in the future, including those for criminologists, teachers, and accountants. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP