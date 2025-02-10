Australian police warn vs PH-based online ‘love’ scams

MANILA, Philippines — Is it really love? Maybe not. Philippine and Australian officials are warning against romance scammers online this Valentine’s season.

While there may be people who found lasting relationships through the internet, others are not so lucky and have fallen victim to romance scams, where fraudsters using dummy accounts cultivate fake relationships with their victims in dating apps or social media for financial gain.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) last month alerted around 5,000 of its citizens who were potential victims of Philippine-based scammers. Philippine authorities worked together with Australian counterparts in late 2024 to identify those likely Australian targets of the alleged romance scam after a Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) hub was raided in Parañaque City in October.

Smaller Pogo operations continue despite the Dec. 31, 2024 deadline imposed by President Marcos for the shutdown of Pogo hubs in the country.

“If you’re talking to someone you’ve met online, do your research and make sure they are genuine. Look them up on Google, perform a reverse image search on their profile picture, or ask to meet them in-person or via video-call. More importantly, never send money to people you’ve met online,” said AFP commander of cybercrime operations Graeme Marshall, in a joint statement with the National Anti-Scam Center and the Philippines’ Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and National Bureau of Investigation.

Love scams

To raise awareness about this scheme, the Philippine and Australian agencies detailed a “rom-con” script used by the Manila-based scammers against their targets online to recognize the warning signs.

“Scammers will use emotive language and create backstories that sound genuine to try and trick you into giving them money,” Marshall said.

A simple conversation would turn into a sudden romantic connection. The scammer would portray herself as “a kind-hearted Filipino woman living in Australia or a local female resident in the Philippines,” who was heartbroken by an ex-fiance who wanted “my money, not my love,” according to authorities.

Once trust is established, the scammer would “subtly” bring in cryptocurrency trading into the conversation as their “side job” and how it helped him or her reach “significant wealth.”

Investments

They would later teach the victims about making cryptocurrency investments ranging from AUD $300 to $800 and then eventually ask the victims to transfer those to their accounts. The scammers would then continue to encourage their victims to make more investments.

Other signs to watch out for were “overly affectionate behavior” by someone you’ve just met online who starts professing love unusually quickly. Those looking for love online should also be careful with what they share.

“Never disclose personal information or send intimate photos to people you don’t know as this may be used to blackmail or steal your identity,” authorities said.

Once you suspect a scam, the agencies said you should cut off all communication with the scammer and take screenshots of conversations and profiles before blocking them. Report it to authorities, the online platform and your bank, when necessary.

“Being deceived by someone online can have long-lasting financial and emotional effects. If something feels off, take a step back, and seek advice from a family member, friend or work colleague,” Marshall said.

