Man accused of raping a minor jailed for lascivious conduct

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 38-year-old man, who was earlier accused of raping a minor, landed in jail after he was arrested for his lascivious conduct while taking a modern jeepney ride in Mandaue City Saturday night.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that a 17-year-old passenger has accused the suspect, who was identified as alias “Jay,” of repeatedly rubbing his genitals on her back.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, along the national highway in Brgy. Tabok in Mandaue City.

Villaro said that a complaint for the violation of Republic Act 7610 or “An Act Providing for Stronger Deterrence and Special Protection Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination, and for Other Purposes” will soon be filed against Jay.

Lascivious act

According to the blotter report of the Basak Police Station, the victim was on her way home to Brgy. Basak when the alleged abuse happened.

Jay, a resident of Brgy. Bakilid also in Mandaue City, was onboard the same modern jeepney as the girl, but it was unclear in the report, where he was headed for.

Villaro said that when Jay came in, he stood in front of the 17-year-old girl as the modern jeepney was already full.

He later on transferred behind the girl. It was then that he started to rub his sex organ on the girl’s back, Villaro said.

At first, the girl thought that what happened was just an accident. But Jay kept on repeating his lascivious act which caused the minor to seek the help of the modern jeepney conductor.

“Niforward ang victim kay basin wala natuyo apan nisunod gihapon ang suspect, gibag-id iyang kinatawo. Nisumbong na ang minor sa conductor,” Villaro said.

(The victim tried to move forward thinking that it was unintentional, but the suspect continued to rub his genital’s on her back. It was then that the minor informed the conduct of what was going on.)

Arrested

Villaro said that Jay tried to hurriedly disembark from the modern jeepney but he was arrested by the conductor with the help of the other passengers.

The suspect was later on turned over to the police and is now detained at the custodial facility of the Basak Police Station.

During their investigation, police learned that Jay has a pending rape case involving a minor. The hearing of his case is still ongoing.

