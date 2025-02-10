Argument over borrowed lighter leads man to kill his brother

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An argument that started from a borrowed lighter turned bloody after a man stabbed to death his own brother in the mountain barangay of Paril in Cebu City Sunday night.

Joeniffer Jopia, 45, died from a stab wound on his left chest.

The suspect, his 50-year-old brother, Narciso, was arrested in his residence a few minutes later in a hot pursuit operation by the police.

Narciso said he regretted having killed Joeniffer. He, however, claimed that he had to kill him to also protect himself as Joeniffer appeared to be high on drugs.

The two brothers are neighbors in Sitio Cantisang, Brgy. Paril in Cebu City.

In a report, Talamban police said that the two brothers were not in good terms because of a previous disagreement.

Police said that at around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, Joeniffer went to see Narciso to seek reconciliation, which the oder brother accepted. Both men were already drunk then.

Another argument

In an interview with radio station dySS, Narciso said that as they were talking outside of his home, Joeniffer borrowed his lighter.

Narciso said he became angry when he observed that Joeniffer did not have any cigarette with him, which triggered another argument.

While they argued, Narciso alleged brought out his hunting knife and stabbed Joeniffer on his chest.

“Ako siyang giingnan nga unsaon man nimo ang lighter? Ingon siya manabako siya unya wa man siyay tabak-unon. Nag-atubang mi, nagbarog, nagkagot siya sa iyang ngipon. Nagsiga iyang mata,” Narciso said.

(I asked what he will do with the lighter? He told me that he wanted to smoke but he did not have any cigarette with him. We were facing each other, standing, and he kept on gritting his teeth. His eyes were bulging.)

“Ako nalang siyang giunhan kay deperensya na lagi ug utok,” he added.

(I attacked him first because he was sick in the head.)

Narciso is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Talamban Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of a parricide charge against him.

