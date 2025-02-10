‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ boxing spectacle eyes October return

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After a highly successful maiden fight card, boxing promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente is setting his sights on October for the second installment of the ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ boxing spectacle.

The event’s debut last February 8 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino Convention Center made a strong impression on Cebu’s boxing scene, which Dela Fuente hopes to revive.

Once hailed as the ‘Mecca of Boxing in Asia,’ Cebu’s once-thriving boxing industry has slowed in recent years, and Dela Fuente is determined to bring back its former glory.

Despite being a newcomer in the country’s competitive boxing landscape, Dela Fuente made a strong first impression with an action-packed fight card. The main event, a WBO Global featherweight clash between Japan’s Ryuto Owan and South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang, turned into an all-out war and is already being considered a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ contender.

Adding to the event’s success, Cebuano fighter Rodex Piala captured the WBO Oriental super featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory over China’s Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke.

‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’

Despite the positive reception, Dela Fuente remains dissatisfied and is already looking for ways to improve the next ‘Binukbukay sa Sugbo’ installment in October.

“We assessed the event and saw that it wasn’t perfect—there were lapses in production, though only minor ones. Rest assured, we will work on these improvements in our next promotions. Overall, I am grateful to my crew and staff for putting together a great event, even though one undercard fight didn’t live up to expectations,” he said in a post-fight interview.

Dela Fuente is planning an even grander fight card, featuring at least two championship bouts—including a potential world title fight—to surpass the success of the inaugural event.

“Overall, our first boxing promotion was great, especially the main event. We’re now planning for October, and it has to be bigger and better,” he said.

“A world title fight would be ideal. I’ve already started scouting boxers who could fight for either an IBF or WBO title. We’re looking at having two championship fights—possibly, both world title bouts, depending on negotiations with sanctioning bodies willing to cover the supervisors’ fees,” he added.

Dela Fuente also intends to keep NUSTAR Resort and Casino as the venue, maintaining the high-end, Las Vegas-style boxing experience he envisions.

