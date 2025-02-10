UC shines in SHS-AdC–Taiwan Taoyuan Table Tennis Invitational

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters reaffirmed their dominance in Cebu’s table tennis scene by clinching the championship in the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC)–Taiwan Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School Invitational Tournament over the weekend at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Under the guidance of Jessica Honoridez, UC’s athletic director and table tennis mentor, the Webmasters emerged victorious against top-tier Cebuano squads and representatives of Taiwan’s junior national team.

In the semifinals, UC defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, setting up a championship showdown against Taiwan Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School, which secured its finals spot after ousting the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors Team D.

The Webmasters, composed of Andrie Caballes, Rafael David Misa, Le Vhin Villanueva, Gabriel David Misa, and Arian Caballes—all reigning Cesafi men’s table tennis champions—showcased their prowess, overpowering the Taiwanese squad in the finals.

Before their title-clinching performance, UC also outlasted the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles, 3-2, and swept host team SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, 3-0, in the preliminary rounds.

The under-22 team tournament featured 18 teams, with most coming from Cebu’s top table tennis programs.

As champions, UC took home a ₱10,000 cash prize, along with trophies and certificates. The Taoyuan Municipal Yung Feng High School secured runner-up honors and a ₱5,000 cash prize, also receiving trophies and certificates.

The USJ-R Jaguars and USC Warriors shared second runner-up honors, capping off an intense and competitive tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP