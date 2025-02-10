cdn mobile

‘Chinese fisheries research ship seen in Philippine archipelagic waters’

By: Faith Argosino - Reporter / @FArgosinoINQINQUIRER.net February 10,2025 - 09:55 PM

research ship

This handout aerial photo taken on January 13, 2025 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on January 14 shows Chinese Coast Guard ship 5901 sailing in the South China Sea. The Philippines said on January 14 it was alarmed by Chinese coast guard patrols which are growing closer to the country’s shore. The 165-metre (540-foot) ship was last located 143 kilometres (89 miles) west of Capones Island in Zambales province. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — A United States maritime expert reported on Monday that one of China’s largest fisheries research ships was seen passing through the Philippines’ archipelagic waters.

“The Lan Hai 101, one of  China’s two largest fisheries research ships, is now transiting the Philippines’ archipelagic waters. It appears to be en route to the Philippine Sea,” said Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, a program of Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation.

“Its companion, Lan Hai 201, continues to survey the Arabian Sea,” he further revealed on X (formerly Twitter).

Powell’s post includes a map indicating the purported locations of the Chinese ships.

INQUIRER.net sought the side of the Philippine Coast Guard regarding Powell’s tweet but it has yet to respond as of posting time.

Beijing’s continued aggression was based on its assertion of sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including most of the West Philippine Sea, as it continues to reject the 2016 arbitral ruling that effectively dismissed its claims and ruled in favor of Manila.

RELATED STORIES

West Philippine Sea: PCG thwarts Chinese ship’s approach in Zambales

On Typhon missiles: Marcos Jr.  willing to make a deal with China

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Chinese vessels, West philippine Sea
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.