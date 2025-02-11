Hospital bill scam: PNP warns public about it

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday urged the public to be vigilant to avoid falling prey to text scams targeting relatives of hospitalized patients.

The Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has recorded at least 19 cases, according to a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City by PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

Fajardo said the modus operandi starts with the scammers introducing themselves as hospital staff through text messages.

The scammers will update the relatives about the hospital bill and ask the victims to settle a certain amount through e-wallet or bank transfer.

Fajardo said the scammers would offer a big discount but once the bill is settled, the relatives would no longer be able to contact the hospital staff.

She said the PNP-ACG is investigating the possibility that the scammers may have accomplices in the hospital.

“Isa ‘yan sa talagang kailangan imbestigahan na how come na nakakuha sila ng mga numero ng mga kaanak ng mga biktima na naka-confine. Alam nila kung sino ang kontakin (That’s one of the things that really needs to be investigated. How did the scammers get the number of the relatives of the confined victims” They know who to contact),” Fajardo said.

“So hindi naman basta basta ibinibigay yan. Binibigay ‘yan normally doon sa mga staff ng hospital. Without putting blame on anyone, alam natin ang mga kriminal (Information are not easily given. That is normally given to the hospital staff. Without putting blame on anyone, we know criminals) would always find ways,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo advised the public to always pay directly to the hospital billing department. (PNA)

