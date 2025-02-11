Cebu City to remove campaign materials outside common poster areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the campaign period for the senatorial and partylist groups start today, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered for the removal of campaign materials that are outside the common poster areas.

This was also in accordance with the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) ‘Operation Baklas’ which will start on Feb. 13 and 14 for Central Visayas.

Garcia said in a press conference on Monday that the City Council also requested for the removal of posters and tarpaulins posted on trees and government facilities.

“I have given already a directive to the City Administrator nga motabang sila sa pag tang-tang, especially sa trees kay that’s not environmental-friendly,” Garcia said.

(I have given already a directive to the City Administrator that they will help in removing, especially those (campaign materials) that’s not environmental-friendly.)

“And I will not discount even some of myself (posters), or akong mga kauban nga (or even my allies) violating this. So, there’s no exemption, tang-tang gyud (they shold be removed),” he added.

Posters on traffic signs and utility posts will also be removed, Garcia said.

Meanwhile, he said that candidates, who voluntarily remove their campaign materials, would be welcomed to do so, to fast-track the removal process.

The Cebu City Environment and National Resources Office (CCENRO) and Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (CESET) are among the offices that might be tapped for this activity, Garcia said.

He assured, however, that no sanctions would be imposed against those that would not be removed.

“Tangtangon lang gyud (They should be removed),” he said.

Comelec-7 Director Francisco Pobe earlier clarified that only campaign materials of senatorial and partylist candidates would be removed since the campaign period for the local positions would still be on March 28.

He said that premature campaigning and the violations on the use of propaganda materials would start as soon the campaign period for the senatorial and partylist candidates would also start.

