Tisa fire: Early morning blaze kills sick 75-year-old man

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A sick and elderly man died after he was unable to escape from a burning house in Doña Esperanza Village un Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City on early Tuesday morning, February 11.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Francisco Labra.

The Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), in a report, disclosed that the victim was burned beyond recognition during the Tisa fire incident.

Labra, who was reportedly ill, was alone in the house when the Tisa fire started at around 6:48 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the area at around 6:53 a.m. and immediately raised the blaze to the first alarm.

At around 7:22 a.m. the Tisa fire was put under control. A few minutes later or at 7:32 a.m., officials declared an official fire out.

The total damages of the fire incident, which totally burned one single house, was pegged at P450,000.

According to authorities, the Tisa fire started in the first floor of the house where the elderly man’s room was located.

He was unable to escape on time due to his condition.

As of this writing, officials are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the Tisa fire.



