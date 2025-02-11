cdn mobile

Tisa fire: Early morning blaze kills sick 75-year-old man

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 11,2025 - 01:28 PM

Tisa fire

The fire that hit a house in Doña Esperanza Village in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, at past 7 a.m. today, February 11, was put out at 7:32 a.m., according to the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS). It also said that one person reportedly died in the fire. | Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A sick and elderly man died after he was unable to escape from a burning house in Doña Esperanza Village un Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City on early Tuesday morning, February 11.

The deceased was identified as 75-year-old Francisco Labra. 

The Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), in a report, disclosed that the victim was burned beyond recognition during the Tisa fire incident.

READ: 

Mactan fire damages P540,000 worth of properties

3 fires ravage Metro Cebu on Friday

BFP: 941 fire incidents recorded in December 2024

Labra, who was reportedly ill, was alone in the house when the Tisa fire started at around 6:48 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at the area at around 6:53 a.m. and immediately raised the blaze to the first alarm.

At around 7:22 a.m. the Tisa fire was put under control. A few minutes later or at 7:32 a.m., officials declared an official fire out.

The total damages of the fire incident, which totally burned one single house, was pegged at P450,000.

According to authorities, the Tisa fire started in the first floor of the house where the elderly man’s room was located. 

He was unable to escape on time due to his condition.

As of this writing, officials are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the Tisa fire.

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, fire, Tisa fire
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.