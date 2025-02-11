18-year-old man stabs girlfriend after breakup in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An 18-year-old junior high school student from Cebu City was apprehended by local police after allegedly stabbing his 14-year-old girlfriend at their school in Barangay Mabolo on Monday, February 10.

The attack reportedly occurred around 11:00 a.m., following the victim’s decision to end their relationship.

According to police, the victim had informed her boyfriend of the breakup via text before the incident.

When they met on the second floor of the school, the suspect dragged her to the comfort room downstairs, where he confronted her.

Despite his refusal to accept the breakup, the girl remained firm in her decision, angering him.

Driven by rage, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck and nape before fleeing the scene.

The wounded victim managed to seek help from a teacher and was immediately rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment.

The teacher reported the incident to the police at around 6:15 p.m.

A follow-up operation, with the assistance of the suspect’s parents, led to his arrest.

The suspect is currently detained at the Mabolo Police Station’s custodial facility, pending the filing of frustrated homicide charges against him.

