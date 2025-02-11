Sugboanon Channel merged with PIO, not dissolved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city’s media arm is “not dissolved” but merged with the information office, instead.

This was clarified by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in an interview when asked about the current status of the Sugboanon Channel.

In their recent post, Sugboanon Channel captioned, “As we signed on at Sunrise, we now sign off after sunset. Kindly switch to Cebu City Public Information Office.”

Garcia said that it seemed as if the PIO and the channel were separate entities.

“There was really a lack of coordination. So I said, we’ll just have one communications arm that can handle everything,” Garcia said.

To address the lack of coordination among the personnel, Garcia said it would be better to merge them to streamline the communication processes.

“Usa ra man na ka umbrella tanan (There is only one umbrella for all) communications, under there can be the Sugboanon Channel and the traditional PIO, so there is no dissolution. We merged both,” he added.

The Sugboanon Channel is a teleradyo channel, considered as the city’s media arm that was created in August 2023 under the administration of dismissed mayor Michael Rama.

The channel has featured various departments to share their progress and reports on issues concerning Cebu City and its programs.

It was also the platform where Rama used to conduct interviews and answer issues through his segment, “Ingna’ng Mayor.”

