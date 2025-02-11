Over 50 suicide cases recorded in Cebu City in 2024, 62 in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) has recorded 54 suicide cases in 2024, a slight decline from the staggering 62 cases in 2023.

This grim tally remains one of the highest in recent years, which highlights the ongoing struggle against mental health challenges in the city.

Dr. Mae Poblacion, the mental health program coordinator of the CHD, revealed the statistics during an open media forum on Tuesday, February 11.

The report shows that the predominant method of suicide remains asphyxia by hanging, which accounted for 45 of the 54 cases in 2024. Other recorded methods include toxic substance ingestion (2 cases), gunshot wounds (3 cases), strangulation (2 cases), and traumatic brain injury (1 case).

In January 2025 alone, five suicide cases have already been reported, with hanging remaining the most common method.

An analysis of suicide cases by age group reveals that early and middle adulthood are the most vulnerable stages. In 2024, there were 19 cases involving individuals aged 19 to 29, while 22 cases were recorded among those aged 30 to 59. Adolescents aged 13 to 18 accounted for nine cases, while the elderly (60 years and above) reported four cases.

Fortunately, there were no suicide cases involving young children aged 0 to 12 during the same period.

According to Poblacion, one of the primary signs of mental health problems is the inability to perform daily tasks, making it difficult for individuals to attend school, work, or engage in recreational activities.

She also noted that many people with depression tend to hide their struggles.

“Masking is common. They conceal their struggles behind a façade of happiness,” she added.

Psychometrician Sheravi Mae Galang also explained that another major indicator of depression is persistent feelings of guilt and hopelessness.

She stressed that people with depression often find it difficult to seek help because their feelings are frequently invalidated by those around them, especially family members.

“Dili sila mu-reach out, mag-inusara ra sila, they mask—and instances nga people invalidate their emotion—if they are really depressed, kai i-invalidate ila emotions, OA (overreacting) lang—so mu-stop siya, dili na siya mu-seek ug help,” Galang said.

“To be honest, just being there is very helpful. Not saying anything, just being there is enough,” she added.

The data also highlights the persistent gender disparity in suicide cases. Out of the 54 incidents recorded in 2024, 47 involved males, while seven involved females. This pattern has been consistent over the years, with males consistently accounting for the majority of suicide cases.

Beyond suicide, the city has also faced a rising number of mental illness cases. Since 2021, a total of 1,520 individuals have been diagnosed or profiled with various mental health conditions.

The highest number of cases was recorded in 2022, with 850. In 2023, the figure dropped to 261 but slightly increased to 281 in 2024. As of February 10, 2025, 40 new cases had already been recorded.

Geographically, mental illness cases have been distributed across the city, with the South District recording the highest number at 353 cases, followed closely by the West District with 318 cases. The North and East Districts reported 294 and 317 cases, respectively, while the Central District had 238 cases.

In terms of specific mental health conditions, dementia topped the list with 492 cases. Mood disorders, which include major depressive disorder, persistent depressive disorder, and bipolar disorders, accounted for 289 cases.

Epilepsy and seizure disorders followed with 203 cases, while developmental disorders such as intellectual disabilities and autism were also prevalent, with a combined total of 250 cases.

Substance use disorders, particularly drug-related cases, were also significant, numbering 104. The demographic profile of mental illness cases shows that males are more affected, with 903 cases compared to 617 among females.

Middle adulthood (30 to 59 years old) remains the most affected age group, accounting for 798 cases, followed by early adulthood (19 to 29 years old) with 356 cases. Adolescents (13 to 18 years old) recorded 126 cases, highlighting the widespread impact across various stages of life.

In response to the growing mental health concerns, the Cebu City Health Department has outlined an action plan aimed at providing psychosocial support to bereaved families of suicide victims, continuing psychoeducation initiatives, and improving access to mental health services, including medications and helplines.

The department offers practical support to those facing mental health issues. According to Poblacion, residents of Cebu City can avail of free medications for mental health conditions.

Prescribed medications are provided monthly, but for those residing far from the city, a supply sufficient for two to three months is issued. A doctor’s prescription or medical abstract/diagnosis from a psychiatrist is required to access these medications.

The department has also partnered with Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) to provide psychiatric and psychological services. Walk-in consultations for mental health counseling and life coaching are available at the CCHD Mental Health office located in Parian Health Center.

Residents may also schedule appointments through the CCHD Mental Health Program’s Facebook page.

