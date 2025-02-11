Thailand: Man faces lawsuit for throwing puppy into the sea

BANGKOK — The Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) has filed a lawsuit against a Thai man who allegedly cruelly threw a stray puppy into the sea, vowing to seek justice despite the man’s subsequent apology.

The video clip that went viral on Feb 7 shows a man picking up a puppy and throwing it with all his strength into the sea, though he claimed that this action was intended to make the dog clean.

The puppy struggled to swim back to the shore. However, the man kept throwing the dog back into the water multiple times.

WDT posted a Facebook message that it wants to find this man, accusing him of animal abuse. “The puppy was scared and shocked because you threw it repeatedly,” the foundation said.

The video clip owner apologized on his Facebook post in response to the foundation’s demand. However, he justified his actions, saying the puppy had a lot of ticks on it. He also asked netizens to forgive him.

WDT founder Saban-nga Nontara told Nation TV that the foundation was collaborating with police in searching for the man in Samui Island, Surat Thani province, where the incident happened.

She said the foundation had sent its representative to file a lawsuit against him, confirming that the foundation would fight the case until the end.

