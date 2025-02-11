Comelec Mandaue starts ‘Operation Baklas’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Mandaue City collected a truckload of campaign materials that were illegally hanged on electric posts and roadside trees.

The removal of illegally posted campaign materials was part of the implementation of “Operation Baklas” on Tuesday, February 11, which coincides with the official start of the campaign period for national candidates.

“Naay daghan, mao ang suyuron will be ang highways, kay sa highway palang daghan na kaayo’ng makita,” said Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer Atty. Anna Fleur Gujilde, the Election Officer.

(There are plenty of illegally placed campaign materials that is why we are giving priority to the highways.)

The Comelec’s composite team, included personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Mandaue City Police Office, and Enforcement Unit of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

The group gathered and started their “Operation Baklas” at the vicinity of the Mandaue City Sports Complex in Barangay Centro. They then proceeded to the old Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) located along Ouano Avenue at the North Reclamation Area, Briones in Brgy. Subangdaku, Lopez Jaena Street in Brgy. Tipolo, A.C. Cortes Avenue in Brgy. Alang-alang, and U.N. Avenue to the vicinity of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Operation Baklas

Most of the campaign materials that were removed during the “Operation Baklas” were illegally attached to electric posts and trees.

Gujilde said they removed campaign materials that exceeded the allowed size and those that were placed outside the designated poster areas.

Also, they only removed campaign materials by national candidates since the campaign period for the local candidates is yet to start on March 28.

Meanwhile, Gujilde is reminding candidates to only post their campaign materials at the designated poster areas or open spaces that are located near barangay halls, public markets, gymnasiums or sports complexes, and the entrance of barangay roads among others.

“Supposedly, ang atoang mga kandidato, they have three days from the start of the campaign period, to remove any election propaganda. Probably wala nila natangtang tanan kay pagtan-aw nako sa gawas sa Complex, naa namya natangtang. Kung makita namo we will remove them. Pero mas maayo unta, voluntarily sa part sa candidates if they can ask their supporters nga kung dili sakto nga lugar sa ilang posters, ila nalang ipatangtang,” said Gujilde.

(Supposedly, candidates are to remove the illegally posted campaign materials three days from the start of the campaign period. Probably, they failed to immediately remove all because when we checked outside the sports complex, there were those that were already removed. Those that we will see, we will have to remove. But it would be best if they voluntarily do it, that they ask their supporters to have those that were posted outside the designated poster areas removed.)

