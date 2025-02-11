Ryuto Owan-Jong Seon Kang rematch looms after epic clash

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The all-out-war showdown between Ryuto Owan and Jong Seon Kang is poised to become a landmark fight in Cebu’s boxing history.

The bout’s intensity has prompted boxing promoter Dr. Winley Dela Fuente of OX KBDF Gaming to push for a highly anticipated rematch, further fueling the growing rivalry between these two promising young fighters.

Last Saturday, Owan of Japan dethroned Kang of South Korea, capturing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global featherweight title with a ninth-round technical knockout at the NUSTAR Convention Center.

The thrilling contest has already drawn buzz as a potential candidate for “Fight of the Year.”

Binukbukay sa Sugbo

In a post-fight interview, Dela Fuente couldn’t hide his admiration for both boxers, acknowledging that they lived up to the lofty expectations of his event, “Binukbukay sa Sugbo.”

“That fight deserves a rematch. The Korean is incredibly tough, and when he returns, a rematch would be fitting since he was the defending champion before losing the belt to the Japanese fighter,” said Dela Fuente.

A rematch between Owan and Kang is now highly likely for the second installment of “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” in October.

Dela Fuente is also planning to stage a world title fight and several other championship bouts but remains firm in his decision to feature an Owan-Kang rematch.

The 26-year-old Owan improved his record to 14 wins (9 KOs) against 2 losses in what was his first professional fight outside Japan.

Meanwhile, Kang, 23, who has made a name for himself by defeating several Filipino fighters, including former world champion Milan Melindo, suffered only the second defeat of his career. He now holds a record of 20 wins (11 KOs), 2 losses, and 2 draws.

With both fighters eager to prove themselves once again, their looming rematch promises to be another all-out war inside the ring that Cebuano boxing fans must not miss.

