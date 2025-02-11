Comelec warns vs feeding supporters during campaign rallies

MANILA, Philippines —Providing food or drinks to supporters during campaign sorties is prohibited, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Tuesday, the start of the campaign period for Senate and party-list group seat aspirants

“Bawal po ang pagpapakain, yan po ay nakalagay mismo sa batas. Bagamat po naaawa kami sa mga umaattend pero yan po ang nakalagay sa batas, dapat sundin ng mga kandidato at partidong politikal,” Garcia said iohe sidelines of the kick-off of “Oplan Baklas” (Operation Dismantle.)

Feeding [of supporters] is not allowed because the law says so. While we pity those who attend, that is what the law states, and the candidates and party-lists must abide by it.)

Garcia said this is a mandate under the 1985 Election Code or the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

“Yun ang sinasabi natin, 1985 Election Code po yan at wala po tayong magawa sapagkat kahit matagal na batas na, hindi pa po nababago ang batas,” Garcia added.

(That’s what we are saying, the 1985 Election Code and we can’t do anything about it because it has been a law for a long time already and it has not been amended.)

Unlawful

Article X, Section 89 of the OEC states that “[i]t shall be unlawful for any candidate, political party, organization, or any person to give or accept, free of charge, directly or indirectly, transportation, food or drinks or things of value during the five hours before and after a public meeting, on the day preceding the election, and on the day of the election; or to give or contribute, directly or indirectly, money or things of value for such purpose.”

Meanwhile, receiving campaign souvenirs such as ballers, caps, and t-shirts are allowed as long as the candidates sought permission from the Comelec to distribute them.

At the kick-off of “Oplan Baklas,” Garcia also said that poll bets who will not dismantle illegal campaign materials within three days will face election offense or disqualification.

Garcia noted that campaign materials are considered illegal if they do not follow appropriate sizes, are not made of the right materials, and are posted in electric posts or trees.

According to Comelec Resolution No. 11111, election propaganda must be made of cloth, paper, cardboard, or any recyclable materials.

