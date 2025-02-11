Cebu FC eyes back-to-back wins in home game vs. PFF Youth

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Fresh off a commanding home victory, Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants aim to maintain their winning momentum as they host the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Youth National Team in the ongoing Philippines Football League (PFL) on Wednesday, February 12, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Cebu FC kicked off their home campaign in style last Saturday, February 8, with a 3-1 win over Mendiola FC 1991. Now, they turn their focus to the promising PFF Youth squad, a team brimming with young talents expected to form the core of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team in the future.

The Gentle Giants will take confidence from their last meeting against PFF Youth, where they secured a 2-0 victory at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on October 6.

Currently sitting fifth in the PFL table, Cebu FC has 14 points from four wins, two draws, and two defeats. A victory over PFF Youth could push them higher in the standings.

The Gentle Giants are eager to replicate their impressive second-place finish last season, which earned them a spot in the AFC Champions League 2. With eight home matches in the second round of the PFL, their campaign remains in their control.

This fixture marks the third league match for Cebuano head coach Glenn Ramos, who continues to instill his philosophy into the squad.

Last Sunday’s triumph over Mendiola showcased Cebu FC’s attacking depth, with Jeremiah Borlongan earning “Man of the Match” honors for his precision deliveries that set up crucial goals.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Henrique Silva, midfield maestro Daniel Gadia, and Japanese playmaker Rintarou Hama all found the scoresheet, underlining the team’s offensive firepower.

Kickoff is at 6 PM.

