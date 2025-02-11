AEBC Buildrite Cup: Confix, Smartbond clash for championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the championship clash in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2024 as Confix and Smartbond secured their spots in the title game after dominant semifinal victories over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gymnasium.

The highly anticipated finals will take place at 8 p.m. on February 21, with both teams vying for the prestigious championship crown.

Confix stamped its authority in the semifinals, dismantling Tofil with a lopsided 100-64 victory.

Anton Chua led the charge with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal, setting the tone for Confix’s balanced offensive attack. Noriko Benedicto added 15 points, while Dexy Suico came close to a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Fredritz Batayola and Roy Solis also made significant contributions with 10 points each.

Despite the loss, Tofil’s Arnel Cordero put up a fight with 16 points, while Niel Tiempo chipped in 13 points, but their efforts were not enough to slow down Confix’s offensive onslaught.

Meanwhile, Smartbond also dominated its semifinal match, cruising past Blockout with a convincing 69-50 victory.

Ivan Deo delivered a stellar performance, tallying a game-high 19 points, along with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals, to power Smartbond into the championship round.

Jet Latonio provided solid support with a double-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and a block, while Wesley Viejo contributed 12 points to cap off Smartbond’s balanced attack.

For Blockout, Jan Manalili scored 15 points, while Reeko Cabizares added 11, but their team struggled to keep pace with Smartbond’s relentless play.

Despite their semifinal defeats, Tofil and Blockout still have a chance to finish on a high note as they battle for third place on February 21, serving as the curtain-raiser before the much-awaited championship showdown.

