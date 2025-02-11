Zhaydhen Rosano co-leads UAAP’s HS girl’s MVP race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zhaydhen Rosano of the National University Nazareth School (NUNS) emerged as one of the frontrunners in the UAAP High School Girls’ Basketball MVP race.

The 16-year-old forward, a Palarong Pambansa silver medalist from the Abellana National School in Cebu City, has proven herself as one of the most dynamic players in the league.

She racked up an impressive 113.0 statistical points (SPs). Rosano’s stellar performance across multiple facets of the game includes an average of 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 8.0 steals per game, putting her in a league of her own.

READ: Zaydhen Rosano shines as NUNS crushes Ateneo in record UAAP win

Her teammate, Collins Akowe, is also on top, sharing with her the pole position. Akowe is on pace to secure back-to-back Most Valuable Player (MVP) crowns, leading the statistical race after the first round with an impressive 108.143 statistical points (SPs).

Through seven games, the 6-foot-10 Cameroonian, who is in Grade 12, has been a dominant force, averaging 21.14 points, 18.43 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.57 steals, and 1.86 blocks per game.

READ: Rosano’s all-around effort falls short as NUNS suffers first defeat

However, Rosano impacted NUNS’ dominant campaign on a different level. Her leadership helped firmly place the team at the top of the standings, and her all-around brilliance had sets everyone’s sights on her for the MVP award this season.

Rosano’s remarkable defensive efforts, notably her 8.0 steals per game, have made her a game-changer, disrupting opposing offenses and setting the tone for NUNS’ defensive strategy.

READ: Rosano drops another 20-point game as NUNS clobbers DLSZ

Despite stiff competition, including from UST’s Barby Dajao, who ranks second with 105.667 SPs, and La Salle’s Erica De Luna, who leads the league in scoring with an average of 23.3 points per game, Rosano remains ahead, thanks to her versatile contributions.

Dajao’s 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 5.7 steals per game have kept her close to Rosano in the MVP race, while De Luna’s scoring prowess continues to be a key factor for La Salle.

In addition to Rosano’s impressive lead, other players such as UST’s Rhiane Perez and NU’s Aubrey Lapasaran are also in the mix.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP