Marcos criticizes ‘false prophet’, Senate candidates linked to Pogo

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. (File photo)LAOAG, Ilocos Norte — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. criticized a “false prophet” running for the Senate while facing charges of abusing women and children, emphasizing that none of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Senate candidates share such a background.

“Wala po sa kanila ang tilang sakrista na isang bulaang propeta na nasasadlak dahil sa pagyurak sa ating kabataan at ating kababaihan,” Marcos said during the Alyansa’s proclamation rally at the Centennial Arena here on Tuesday,

(None of them behave as sacristans, as false prophets who are facing cases for abusing our children and women.)

Furthermore, Marcos said none of the Alyansa candidates are also linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) hubs.

The President also earlier said that he pities other political parties who are seemingly yearning for strong senatorial candidates.

According to the President, it seems that some of the candidates of other parties were just asked to deliver vinegar and got certificates of candidacy for the Senate race.

Marcos also said that none of the Alyansa candidates are linked to bloody drug war, the corruption of public funds intended for the COVID-19 pandemic response, and support for China in the face of aggression

“Tingnan niyo po ang record ng ating mga kandidato. Wala sa kanila ang may bahid ng dugo dahil sa Tokhang. Wala sa kanila ang kasabwat sa pagbulsa ng sako-sakong pera pinagsamantalahan ang krisis ng pandemya, pinabayaan ang ating mga kababayan na magkasakit at mamatay,” he said.

(Look at the records of our candidates. None of them have blood in their hands due to to tokhang. None of them are involved in corruption at the height of the pandemic and who left our countrymen sick and dying.)

“Wala sa kanila ang mga pumapalakpak sa Tsina at natutuwa pa kapag tayo ay binobomba ng tubig, tinatamaan ang ating mga Coast Guard, hinaharang ang ating mga mangingisda, ninanakaw ang kanilang mga huli at bukod pa do’n ay inaagaw ang mga isla natin para maging bahagi ng kanilang bansa,” he added.

(None of them are siding with China and who are even happy when out Coast Guard ships are assaulted, when our fishermen are harrassed and their catch seized and when our islands are seized.)

