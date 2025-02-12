BYU-Pathway brings world-class learning to Cebu with the Philippines’ first Global Education Center

BYU-Pathway Worldwide made a groundbreaking move in expanding access to quality higher education with the launch of its first-ever global education center in the Philippines, specifically located at Lahug, Cebu City, on February 8, 2025.

It is dedicated to providing students with flexible, affordable, and top-tier learning opportunities that support their academic, career, and personal development in diverse fields such as business, technology, communication, health, and more.

With the establishment of its physical center, students can now enjoy an immersive, campus-like environment while continuing their online education.

“This is our gift to Cebu…This is a place to help build leaders and Filipino homes, the Church of Jesus Christ, and communities of Cebu for the greater Philippines,” cites BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Brian Ashton.

Ashton also added that one of the factors contributing to the establishment of the center in Cebu, besides the demand for flexible learning, is the wealth of potential employers and community partners.

Beyond being a space for studying, the center serves as a venue for innovation, collaboration, and experiential learning. Equipped with hands-on training areas, state-of-the-art remote workstations, and vibrant collaborative spaces, it is designed to bridge the gap for students who struggle with online learning due to limited resources.

By fostering a community-driven learning environment, the center ensures that every student, regardless of their circumstances and beliefs, has the tools and support they need to thrive academically and professionally.

The debut of this educational initiative was highlighted through a momentous ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the institution’s executives and key governing personalities of various units from Cebu. Some notable figures present were BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Brian Ashton, Philippine Area President Elder Carlos Revillo Jr., International Area Manager Joenne Briones, Ensign College President Bruce Kusch, and Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, among others.

Certificate-first approach: Earn and learn at your own pace

BYU-Pathway Worldwide is redefining higher education with its innovative certificate-first approach, making it easier for students to gain marketable skills while progressing toward a degree.

Instead of waiting years to earn a qualification, students start by completing a certificate in about one year or less. This certificate provides job-ready skills that can help them find employment or advance in their careers immediately. Every course taken in a certificate program builds toward a higher degree, ensuring that no time or effort is wasted.

After completing one certificate, students can continue their education by earning an associate degree, which consists of two certificates plus general and religious education courses. Those who wish to pursue further studies can then work toward a bachelor’s degree, which requires three certificates and can be completed in just three years. This structured, step-by-step approach makes education more flexible and career-focused, allowing students to earn while they learn.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide offers the following U.S. accredited degrees: Applied Business Management, Applied Health, Communication, Family and Human Services, Information Technology, Professional Studies, and Software Development.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it currently serves nearly 75,000 students across more than 180 countries, with over 4,000 of them from the Philippines alone.

Adhering to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to grant everyone access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities, BYU-Pathway Worldwide gives hopefuls a shot at a better future.

For more information about BYU-Pathway Worldwide, visit their official Facebook page or website.