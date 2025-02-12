Selling ‘election win’ for P90M: CIDG nab 3 alleged IT experts

MANILA, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said Tuesday its operatives have arrested three persons claiming to be Information Technology (IT) specialists with connections to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City, CIDG Director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the suspects tried to extort P90 million from two candidates in Enrile, Cagayan, in exchange for their victory in the May 12 polls.

Torre said Enrile, Cagayan mayoral candidate Robert Turingan and her daughter, vice mayoral candidate Karen Kaye Tavas Turingan, were forced to seek police assistance as the suspects were the same people who offered their services in the past two elections.

“Nireklamo na sila nitong dalawang complainants natin (These two complainants approached us already) because (in the) 2019 and 2022 elections, they had already presented themselves to them but they had not availed the services of these people,” Torre said.

He said Turingan and his daughter lost in both elections, and the suspects used this as proof to convince the two candidates that they could manipulate election results.

Torre said the suspects allegedly work in a Parañaque City-based IT company that claims to be connected with the Comelec and maintains access to the automated result of the election.

He said four other officials and staff of the company escaped during an entrapment operation in a mall in Marikina City.

A follow-up operation was conducted at the suspects’ office in Parañaque City, but the employees fled before the policemen arrived.

The arrested suspects are now under CIDG custody and are facing criminal charges.

Torre tagged the group as “professional scammers” who use a physical IT solution office to make their scheme more believable.

“They have this kind of influence they are peddling, and that they are able to manipulate the machines, they will be able to manipulate the personnel operating these machines and many other schemes that, of course, are untrue,” Torre said.

Not connected

In the same press conference, Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino denied the suspects’ connection to the poll body.

“We already have a certification from the personnel department that these persons are not in the list of employees of the Comelec,” Ferolino said.

She assured the integrity of the May 12 midterm elections, noting that the poll results cannot in any way be manipulated.

Ferolino urged the candidates to be cautious against such schemes.

Torre said an investigation is underway to determine whether the group’s operation has reached the Visayas and Mindanao.

In an interview with reporters, the older Turingan said the group approached him during the campaign period in the 2019 midterm elections.

He, however, did not entertain the group as he believed he would win, having served as Enrile town mayor in 1992. He lost his 2019 election bid.

Turingan said the group approached them again in the 2022 elections, bragging that they helped Turingan’s rival win the 2019 elections.

He admitted that he paid the group P5 million but only to stop them from meddling in the political affairs of the municipality. The suspects were originally asking for P90 million.

Turingan lost again in the 2022 polls.

“Ngayon, lumapit ulit sila sa amin, P90million ulit ang hinihingi, una nagbigay ako ng P500,000 then P2 million pero para lang painan sila para mahuli na sila (Now they came to us again, asking for PHP90 million again. I initially gave P500,000, then P2 million but it was just to bait and catch them),” he said.

“Ngayon, kahit hindi na ako manalo sa election, panalo pa rin ako kasi naipahuli ko sila (Now even if I don’t win the election, I’m still a winner because I had them arrested).”

Apolitical

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil assured that the PNP would remain apolitical and impartial and committed solely to maintaining peace and order.

“The PNP stands firm in its commitment to professionalism, neutrality, and service to the Filipino people,” he said in a statement.

Marbil said the PNP leadership does not and would never condone political partisanship within its ranks.

“Our officers have sworn to serve the public, not political interests. Any claim to the contrary is far from the truth,” he added.

He said police personnel found engaging in partisan politics would face serious consequences, “including possible dismissal, in accordance with existing policies and regulations.” (PNA)

