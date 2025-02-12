8 drug surrenderees graduate from Cebu City’s community-based rehab program

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eight drug surrenderees from Brgy. Carreta in Cebu City graduated from the drug rehabilitation program initiated by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) on Tuesday afternoon, February 11.

The former drug dependents successfully completed their Community-based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) after four months.

A ceremony was held at the Carreta Barangay Hall on Tuesday wherein the graduates were given a certificate while in the presence of barangay officials, stakeholders, and their families.

COSAP staff Archival Nadela told CDN Digital that all the graduates obtained all negative results in the random drug testing that were conducted throughout the program.

He added that all eight individuals got a perfect attendance to the 16 sessions scheduled since they entered the program four months ago.

During these sessions, the surrenderees were made to meet up once a week for one hour for a discussion lead by COSAP life coaches.

In addition, they underwent family therapy and did community service by cleaning before they were able to graduate.

The graduates were then turned over to personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS)-Cebu City who will be handling their aftercare program for six months.

During this time, monitoring of the graduates will continue while they are under the new program that will help them integrate back into society through livelihood and skills training.

“Even mograduate na ang usa ka client nato sa aftercare, dili gyud na maputol ang monitoring sa atoang PNP ug sa atong barangay,” stated Nadela.

Nadela stressed that the livelihood programs will be beneficial for the graduates in order for them to find a source of income and avoid returning to their illegal ways just to earn quick cash.

“Ang problema man gud nato sa kini nga cycle is mograduate na ang [heeder] and after ana, walay panginabuhi…Mao na tagaan gyud nato sila og livelihood para makat-on silag pagpaningkamot og makasugod sila sa ginagmay nga negosyo,” he stated.

With their compliance to the government’s program, the graduates could then help in solving crime investigations in the area by providing essential information and even later on become life coaches who help inspire other drug surrenderees like them to turn over a new leaf.

Nadela, who expressed congratulatory remarks to all the graduates together with the different stakeholders, relayed that the end goal is to ensure that the former drug dependents would continue on their road to change for the better in the future.

“Kami sa opisina sa COSAP ug ubang mga kauban namo nga mga stakeholders, mao gyud na among paningkamot ug panghinaot nga mopadayon na sila sa ilang gisugdan nga kausaban,” he said. /clorenciana

