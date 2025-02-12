Solidarity pact signed to ensure secure, fair elections in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of various government agencies and sectors of society in Central Visayas came together in solidarity as they pledged to strengthen their joint efforts to uphold peace and safeguard the integrity of democracy during the upcoming midterm elections.

For the shared objective of a “secure, accurate, free, and fair” elections, the public officials signed a solidarity pact to show their commitment to the initiative.

The officials convened at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) headquarters on Tuesday, February 11, to attend the solidarity pact signing for the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE) and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Parliamentary Election (BARMM PE).

Among those who signed the pact were members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Commission on Elections (Comelec), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Representatives from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Regional Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (RAGPTD), and the CCPO Coalition of Force Multipliers also affixed their signatures to the document.

Each official expressed their agency’s commitment to the joint collaboration in order to maintain peace and order for the safety of all citizens across Central Visayas during the election period.

PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan assured that the region’s head law enforcement agency will be committing all of its resources for the protection of the masses who will be exercising their right to suffrage.

Maranan also said that so far, their campaign against loose firearms have resulted in the seizure of more than 1,400 unlicensed firearms across the region.

As a security measure to prevent any criminal activities from happening, Maranan assured that the campaign will continue until the end of the election period and beyond.

DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez, in his speech, stressed that the solidarity pact they signed is more than a mere document.

“The solidarity pact signing ceremony is not just a symbolic act. It is a solid commitment and unwavering pledge to uphold the rule of law, protect human rights, and ensure the peaceful electoral process for the people of Region 7 and beyond,” he said.

Jimenez highlighted that every participating agency share the responsibility of mitigating political unrest, preventing violence, and fostering a community of mutual respect and trust amidst the current state of the political climate in the country.

“The presence of each one here today speaks volumes of our shared responsibility. It is a testament that we will not allow division, intimidation, or lawlessness to overshadow the principles of democracy. We affirm our commitment to fairness, transparency, and the protection of every citizen’s right to vote freely and safely,” he added.

Comelec 7 regional director Lawyer Francisco Pobe, who was the guest speaker, also emphasized that the electoral task is the duty of all members of the society.

“We are again making another page of history in our political biography. This is a shared responsibility that we need to commit wholeheartedly and to emphasize more ‘Failure is not an option.’ We dream of a democratic sobiety. We love this country. We care for our Filipino people, not just for us to savor the benefit of it but for the next generations to come,” he said.

