Quiboloy vows death penalty for ‘corrupt’ officials if elected senator

CEBU, Philippines — Despite being detained on multiple charges, televangelist and Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy officially launched his senatorial campaign for the 2025 midterm elections on February 11 with a simultaneous proclamation rally.

Quiboloy, who remains in detention at Camp Crame, communicated his campaign platform through his Visayas campaign manager, Alan Tamondong, during his proclamation rally in Liloan, Cebu.

Tamondong highlighted five major platforms, including eradicating corruption and implementing the death penalty for corrupt officials.

“Maghimo ta ug balaod nga [magpataw] og death penalty sa mga kurakot—silot sa bisan kinsa nga mapamatud-an nga nakasala sa corruption ug adunay kalabutan sa pondo,” Quiboloy’s statement read by Tamondong stated.

He said that his administration would enforce a zero-tolerance policy for corruption to ensure that government funds are used exclusively for projects that benefit the majority of Filipinos.

“Ako ang mahimong magbalantay sa panudlanan sa nasod aron masiguro nga ang kwarta sa nasod magamit sa hustong tuyoan. Ang kwarta sa nasod, alang ra gyud sa nasod ug dili ni bisan kinsa ra,” he declared.

Campaign despite detention

Quiboloy’s incarceration did not deter his political machinery. Tamondong said that while the KJC leader remains physically behind bars, his influence and movement continue.

“Physical ra ang nabilanggo sa iyaha, pero ang iyang pulong nagpabilin gawasnon,” he said.

Tamondong revealed that KJC leaders have been actively conducting house-to-house campaigns and information drives across the Philippines, reportedly reaching over a million households.

He also said that KJC’s presence and influence remain strong, particularly in Cebu, with over 200,000 members in cities such as Cebu City, Mandaue, Talisay, San Fernando, Bantayan, Bogo, and Danao.

According to Tamondong, Quiboloy’s platform centers on five key areas of reform. Foremost is the absolute elimination of corruption, ensuring transparency in government funds, and instituting strict penalties—including the death penalty—for those found guilty of corruption.

Additionally, Quiboloy aims to improve national security by dismantling terrorist organizations and strengthening military operations. His plans for economic development include bolstering tourism and revitalizing the agricultural sector to enhance food security.

“Gusto usab niya nga molambo ang turismo kay nasayod siya nga dako ang potensyal sa lokal nga turismo nga makatabang sa atong ekonomiya,” Tamondong added.

Political backing and Duterte ties

Tamondong also said that Quiboloy’s strong ties with the Duterte family remain a cornerstone of his political bid, where he noted that his relationship with former President Rodrigo Duterte extends beyond politics and dates back to Duterte’s tenure as a prosecutor in Davao City.

“Kahibaw man ta sa iyang koneksyon sa mga Duterte—dili lang sa politika, apan sukad pa sa panahon nga si former President Duterte usa ka prosecutor,” he said.

Despite the current Marcos administration being in power, Tamondong said Quiboloy’s camp is confident that his allegiance with the Duterte faction will secure his senatorial bid.

Quiboloy’s candidacy comes amid ongoing legal battles. He is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking and child and sexual abuse, filed by former KJC members.

A Davao Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant against him and five of his subordinates on April 3, citing violations of the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically involving sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment. /clorenciana

