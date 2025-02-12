‘Hail Mary’ prayer: CBCP introduces ‘alternative’ Filipino version

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has approved an alternative Filipino version of the ‘Hail Mary’ prayer.

The new version of the ‘Ave Maria’ was endorsed during the CBCP’s recent plenary assembly as an alternative to the traditional Tagalog-based ‘Aba Ginoong Maria.’

CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin clarified that the newly approved prayer does not replace the existing version but serves as a “more biblically and theologically faithful” rendition.

“[It’s] more contextualized, simple, and adaptable to the changing times, as well as enhances our understanding and appreciation of the significance and richness of its biblical-theological foundation,” Pantin explained.

Tagalog Version

ABA GINOONG MARIA

Aba Ginoong Maria, napupuno ka ng grasya, ang Panginoong Diyos ay sumasaiyo.

Bukod kang pinagpala sa babaeng lahat at pinagpala rin naman ang iyong Anak na si Hesus.

Santa Maria, Ina ng Diyos, ipanalangin mo kaming makasalanan ngayon, at kung kami’y mamamatay.

Amen.

Alternative Filipino Version

AVE MARIA

Ave Maria, puno kang grasya, ang Panginoon ay sumasaiyo.

Pinagpala ka sa kababaihan, at pinagpala ang bunga ng iyong sinapupunan na si lesus.

Santa Maria, Ina ng Diyos, ipanalangin mo kaming makasalanan, ngayon, at sa oras ng aming kamatayan.

Amen.

The CBCP stated that the revision follows key principles, including faithfulness to the original Latin text, biblical accuracy, simplicity, prayerfulness, cultural adaptability, and the spirit of synodality, which could promote unity among all faithful.

The introduction of this version comes as the Catholic Church prepares for the Jubilee Year of 2025, a milestone in the global Catholic calendar.

The year also marks the 50th anniversary of the CBCP’s pastoral letter on the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ang Mahal na Birheng Maria, issued on February 2, 1975.

