UCC Mentoré brews new chapter at The Glass House, IPI Center

After making waves with its debut at NUSTAR Resort and Casino, UCC Mentoré continues to bring yet again their best brews and blends at The Glass House, IPI Center.

On February 8, 2025, UCC Mentoré held an exclusive media preview that provided a sneak peek of what the establishment had to offer ahead of its grand opening to the public on February 9. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony that welcomed esteemed members of the Rockwell and UCC teams.

Some notable figures present were UCC Legal Counsel Atty. Severino Sumulong, IPI Board Director Dennis Wong, UCC CEO Hubert Young, Rockwell Land Chairman and CEO Nestor Padilla, IPI Board Director David Wong, and Rockwell Land Senior Vice President Davy Tan.

A Taste of Tomorrow’s Brew

“Mentoré means ‘to mentor’,” UCC CEO Hubert Young shared. “Siphon, pour over, French press—we are letting people know that the special blend can vary in taste depending on the brewing process used.”

This is the essence of UCC Mentoré—a space where every cup is crafted with care, allowing the nuances of each brewing method to shine. Coffee-making is more than just a technical know-how, it’s an art. From its rich aroma to its complex flavor, every sip offers a distinct and memorable experience.

Along with the unique brewing methods, Mentoré offers an exclusive menu tailored to the concept. More than just coffee, it offers a carefully curated selection of other drinks and dishes that complement the slow-brewed experience. The combination of expertly brewed coffee and thoughtfully crafted menu items creates an experience you won’t find at any other UCC store.

The Rockwell Connection

The Glass House at IPI Center provides the perfect setting for UCC Mentoré. It is more than just a new coffee shop—it is a symbol of the long-standing relationship between UCC and Rockwell. UCC’s coffee culture fits seamlessly into Rockwell’s vibrant community, where lifestyle and connection are key.

With the location’s sleek, modern design and abundant natural light, it creates a warm and inviting atmosphere that makes every coffee moment special. Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to work, a cozy spot to catch up with friends, or simply a space to indulge in a perfectly brewed cup of coffee, UCC Mentoré is the place to be.

Sip, Savor, Rediscover

For the seasoned coffee aficionado, UCC Mentoré is a playground of techniques and blends waiting to be explored. For the casual drinker, it is a revelation—a chance to see coffee in a whole new light, to appreciate its complexity, and to fall in love with it all over again. And for the rest of February, dining gets even more exciting—every P1,200 spent earns customers a spin at the Garapon Wheel, where every turn is a guaranteed win!

More than a cafe, more than a brand, be sure to visit UCC Mentoré at The Glass House, IPI Center, for a coffee journey you won’t want to miss.