Cebu City: Man nabbed for masturbating in front of his mother

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 12,2025 - 06:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of his own mother while he was high on drugs on Tuesday afternoon, February 11.

The 64-year-old mother, who was disturbed by the malicious actions that her son did in front of her, reported and complained at the barangay hall.

A Barangay Police Security Officer (BPSO) or barangay tanod was sent to the mother’s house where he took custody of the son.

Bugoy, not his real name, was then turned over to the Mambaling Police Station where he was detained pending the filing of charges.

CDN Digital is withholding the real name of the suspect since the victim is related to him.

Police said that Bugoy lives with his mother in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Initial investigation showed that at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, the tanod apprehended the erring son by virtue of the citizen’s arrest.

This was after Bugoy allegedly exposed himself to his mother and then allegedly masturbated in front of his elderly mother.

Driven by annoyance, irritation, and distress, the mother complained to the barangay about her son’s actions.

He was then take into custody on the same day and is now detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station.

During an interview with CDN Digital with policemen present and listening to the interview, the suspect claimed that he was allegedly using illegal drugs, particularly shabu, at that time.

Bugoy admitted that he had been using illegal drugs since he was 18-years-old.

He also shared that he had a child with his former common law partner and that he made a living as an e-bike driver.

During the interview, Bugoy apologized to his mother for what he did.

“Sorry mama,” he said.

As of this writing, police are preparing to file charges of unjust vexation against him.

