Welder caught with P13.6M ‘shabu’ in Cebu City drug bust

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 12,2025 - 05:44 PM

Cebu City drug bust: Welder caught with P13.6M ‘shabu’

A welder from Cebu City was caught with P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu during a drug bust in Sitio Kamanggahan, Brgy. Labangon at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12. | PDEA-7 Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A welder was apprehended with P13.6 million worth of suspected shabu in his possession during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Sitio Kamanggahan, Brgy. Labangon, Cebu City on the early hours of Wednesday, February 12.

The arrested suspect was identified as 49-year-old alias “Sherman,” a welder and a resident of the barangay.

Sherman was apprehended at around 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The drug bust was conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with Naval Forces Central, Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit, and Labangon Police Station.

Operatives confiscated two packs of suspected shabu weighing around 2,000 grams, packaging materials, a cellular phone, and a motorcycle from the suspect.

The pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P13,600,000, according to PDEA-7.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that the suspect had no prior criminal record.

She added that the operation on Wednesday stemmed from a tip by a confidential informant.

During the three-week case buildup, authorities found that Sherman typically disposes of 500 grams of illegal drugs every week.

Authorities are preparing to file charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs against the detained Sherman, as of this writing.

Read Next

