Mindworks 39: Kita’ng Katag kicks off with Crazy Day Parade on February 21

The annual performance and experimental art show of the UP Cebu Fine Arts Program is set to unfold once more at Mindworks 2025, taking place from February 21-March 1 at the University of the Philippines Cebu.

Since its launch in 1986, Mindworks has highlighted the social dimension of art by raising awareness about the pressing social issues relevant to the country.

Celebrating its 39th year, the much anticipated event presented by the Fine Arts Students Organization (FASO), led by the 4th Year Studio Arts students, has chosen “Kita’ng Katag” as its theme, urging the people to not only look beyond the katag state on its surface level but to also reflect on critical societal issues e.g. retroactively pursued pre-election campai platforms, economic recessions and budget cuts.

This year’s activities boasts participation from other colleges and universities, specifically with the recently implemented Absurd Week last year—a pre-Midworks event (Feb 17-Feb 22) featuring fresh prompts on what to wear daily leading to the annual Crazy Day Parade and Rampahan Contest, as part of the opening program on February 21.

“Katag” as a stand-alone word pertains to something that is untidy, messy, or in an overall state of being cluttered. It is a line often used to describe others who leave their things around, unattended, taking up space from others. In Bisaya layman’s terms: hugaw, pabaya, samok. When put together, it develops into a looking glass for omniscience.

At times when the overpromising of something for the greater good knowingly results in failure, “Kita’ng Katag” turns into a response from the people that carry their disappointment, their burdens, and the preconceived notion of said failure born from the repeating pattern of unrealized commitments. In the broader picture, we have critical societal issues, such as retroactively pursued pre-election campaign platforms, economic recessions, budget cuts. Affected by these are public infrastructures such as healthcare units, the agricultural sector and academic institutions. When narrowed down—”Kita’ng Katag” can reflect the struggles insufficient spaces conducive for learning, creation, fostering visions, ultimately reflecting lack of commitment towards progress.

Collaborations with esteemed faculty members and artists such as Efren Enolva, Gabi Nazareno, Raymund Fernandez, Greys Compuesto, Erwyn Yu, and the Drawing Class Foundation pay tribute to the event in the lineup of facilitators and guest speakers for the different art workshops and talks.

Partner universities and art student organizations Southwestern University’s CASA, Cebu Technological University’s Graphic Artist Organization, and Cebu Institute of Technology’s CAMVAS, further emphasize the event’s dedication to fostering strong bonds and building better relationships among Cebu’s art student community through the Cebu Arts Student Meetup (CASMU).

Attendees can anticipate and immerse themselves in the rich display of non object-based art such as the Mural & Installation Art Competitions, which happens on Feb 21-March 1 as well as the Performance Art Night on March 1, 2025. Stickers, prints and various merchandise from local artists are also up for grabs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the Art Market. They can

also bust their craziest dance moves during the Diskoral to mark the culmination of Mindworks 39 at 9:00 PM onwards.

experimentation through different forms and methods of art making.

For more information and updates, make sure to follow @upcebufaso on Facebook and Instagram.