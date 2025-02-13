Love takes a thrilling ride at Anjo World this Valentine’s Day

Love has a way of making your heart race—do you remember the feeling of nervous excitement before your first date? Or the thrill of holding your partner’s hands for the first time?

This Valentine’s Day, let Anjo World be the backdrop to your love story.

Relive that magic in the most exciting way through exhilarating rides and playful competition at Anjo World this Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s your first adventure together or one of many, make this a date to remember!

Anjo Eye: Love at New Heights

Take your love to new heights aboard the Anjo Eye, the tallest ferris wheel in the Visayas. Soak in breathtaking views as you glide above the city bathed in the warm glow of the sunset or enchanted by a sea of twinkling lights. Far from the rush below, it’s the perfect place to share stolen glances and embrace a love that feels on top of the world.

The Pharoah: Love is a Roller Coaster

They say love is like a roller coaster—full of ups, downs, and unexpected twists. If that’s the case, put your love to the test on The Pharoah. Whether you’re screaming in fear or laughing through the rush, one thing’s for sure—the best memories are made when your heart is racing. Because just like love, the best rides are always worth the thrill.

Viking: Love in Full Swing

Love isn’t always smooth sailing, but aboard Viking, it’s an adventure worth embracing. With sudden highs and dramatic drops, each swing will send your heart racing and excitement soaring. Whether in love or on a wild ride, the best moments are the ones that take your breath away!

Golden Carousel: Love is a Fairytale

Not all love stories are about speed and thrills. Some are about the quiet, magical moments that make time stand still. A ride on the Golden Carousel is just that—a gentle spin under glowing lights, the soft rise and fall in perfect rhythm, and the joy of simply being together. Indeed, love doesn’t always have to be a whirlwind—sometimes, it’s about savoring the ride, one turn at a time.

Tower Drop: Love is Falling (In the Best Way)

Nothing compares to the rush of falling—whether in love or on the Tower Drop. Feel your hearts race as you take the plunge together, screaming and laughing all the way down. So, get ready because sometimes, the best way to experience love (or adventure) is to let go and enjoy the ride!

Bumper Boats: Love is Making Waves

Laughter is the secret ingredient to every great relationship, and Bumper Boats is the ride to bring out your playful side. Whether you’re teaming up or playfully chasing each other across the water, this ride guarantees a splash of fun and laughter, proving that love is all about enjoying the little moments.

Snow World: Love is Cooler Together

Escape the tropical heat and step into a winter wonderland at Snow World. The icy breeze may be chilly, but that just means more excuses to hold each other close. Capture fun snapshots, enjoy the crisp air, and create a Valentine’s memory that’s as cool as it is heartwarming.

Share the Love Valentine’s Special

After the excitement of the rides, slow down and savor the romance with Anjo World’s Share the Love Valentine’s Special.

Enjoy a romantic lunch or dinner at Café Colosseo with live serenades and enchanting violin performances, setting the perfect mood for love. Choose from a special set meal featuring pizza, pasta, and more, plus ride tickets (Super Tres, with an option to upgrade to unlimited rides and Snow World), a choice of dining venue (Café Colosseo, Anjo Eye Gondola, or Activity Area), and a souvenir photo and item to make the moment last forever.

Spots are limited, so book now through this link or reserve directly at the park.

This Valentine’s Day, let Anjo World be the backdrop to your love story. Whether you’re soaring to new heights, braving thrilling rides, or simply enjoying each other’s company, love is sure to be the biggest adventure of all!