CAAP eyes establishment of designated parks, zones for drones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Drones have become essential in nearly every aspect, whether it be for business or leisure activities.

To enhance its regulations nationwide, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Civil Security and Intelligence Service (CAAP CSIS), along with the Office of the Director General (ODG), convened with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGroup), and the Office of the President’s Anti-Terrorism Council.

In a press release issued by CAAP on Wednesday, it was announced that this inter-agency meeting aimed to improve regulatory oversight and encourage responsible drone use.

A key point of discussion which was led by CAAP Civil Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) Chief General Ricardo Banayat, was the establishment of designated drone parks or zones, which would offer a safe and legally permitted setting for both recreational and professional drone activities.

To promote adherence to regulations, CAAP plans to implement an easy-to-use online registration system along with a comprehensive safety program.

The remaining discussions concentrated on strengthening the enforcement of current drone regulations, simplifying administrative procedures for drone operators, and improving cooperation among agencies.

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo emphasized the importance of public safety and national security as drone technology develops.

“By collaborating with various government agencies, we aim to create a more structured and efficient regulatory framework that promotes responsible drone usage,” Tamayo said.

This initiative confirms CAAP’s dedication to ensuring airspace safety while promoting innovation in drone technology and making sure that regulations align with industry progress.

In Cebu City, unregistered drones are prohibited after a local legislator filed an ordinance that provides regulations on its usage.

