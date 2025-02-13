cdn mobile

Cebu 3×3 Battlegrounds launches Season 4 on February 23

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | February 13,2025 - 07:57 PM

3x3

One of the highlights during Cebu 3×3 Battlegrounds’ Season 2 game in 2024. | Photo from Skillz Lab Basketball Training Camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s basketball scene is set to heat up once again as the Cebu 3×3 Battlegrounds kicks off its much-anticipated fourth season on February 23 at the Sacred Heart Old Campus along General Maxilom Avenue.

This upcoming 3×3 basketball tournament promises more than just competition, offering various exciting features that will thrill Cebuano basketball enthusiasts, especially the participating teams.

The event will include in-game photography to capture key moments, long-range shooting contests with additional cash prizes, and elite-level matchups showcasing some of Cebu’s most promising young talents.

To accommodate more teams and players, the tournament has expanded to six age-based categories, each capped at 16 teams. These divisions are 10-under, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U, and 21U.

A whopping ₱30,000 prize pool awaits the top teams, along with trophies, medals, and ultimate bragging rights as champions of this prestigious tournament.

Teams of four can register for a ₱2,500 fee, but slots are limited to 16 teams per category, ensuring an intense and competitive atmosphere.

Pre-registration is mandatory, and walk-ins will not be allowed. All players must present proof of birth for eligibility verification. Any violations will result in immediate disqualification.

Interested teams can secure their spot by reaching out to the Skillzlab Basketball Training Camp Facebook page.

RELATED STORIES

Mac Tallo, Chooks 3×3 players arrive in Cebu for World Tour Cebu Masters

2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters: Omaha 3Ball ousts Cebu Chooks

NBA: Ben Simmons says he’s ready to play at high level for Clippers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, Cebu City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.