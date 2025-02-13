CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s basketball scene is set to heat up once again as the Cebu 3×3 Battlegrounds kicks off its much-anticipated fourth season on February 23 at the Sacred Heart Old Campus along General Maxilom Avenue.

This upcoming 3×3 basketball tournament promises more than just competition, offering various exciting features that will thrill Cebuano basketball enthusiasts, especially the participating teams.

The event will include in-game photography to capture key moments, long-range shooting contests with additional cash prizes, and elite-level matchups showcasing some of Cebu’s most promising young talents.

To accommodate more teams and players, the tournament has expanded to six age-based categories, each capped at 16 teams. These divisions are 10-under, 12U, 14U, 16U, 18U, and 21U.

A whopping ₱30,000 prize pool awaits the top teams, along with trophies, medals, and ultimate bragging rights as champions of this prestigious tournament.

Teams of four can register for a ₱2,500 fee, but slots are limited to 16 teams per category, ensuring an intense and competitive atmosphere.

Pre-registration is mandatory, and walk-ins will not be allowed. All players must present proof of birth for eligibility verification. Any violations will result in immediate disqualification.

Interested teams can secure their spot by reaching out to the Skillzlab Basketball Training Camp Facebook page.

