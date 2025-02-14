Daily Gospel, February 14

This is the Daily Gospel for today, February 14, 2025, which is the Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 7, 31-37.

Jesus left the district of Tyre and went by way of Sidon to the Sea of Galilee, into the district of the Decapolis.

And people brought to him a deaf man who had a speech impediment and begged him to lay his hand on him.

He took him off by himself away from the crowd. He put his finger into the man’s ears and, spitting, touched his tongue;

then he looked up to heaven and groaned, and said to him, “Ephphatha!” (that is, “Be opened!”)

And (immediately) the man’s ears were opened, his speech impediment was removed, and he spoke plainly.

He ordered them not to tell anyone. But the more he ordered them not to, the more they proclaimed it.

They were exceedingly astonished and they said, “He has done all things well. He makes the deaf hear and (the) mute speak.”

Source: Dailygospel.org