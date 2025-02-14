Illegal drugs worth P284M destroyed by PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P284 million worth of shabu and marijuana were destroyed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Thursday, February 13.

The several packs of drug evidence were seized during the conduct of anti-illegal drugs operations at different parts of Central Visayas.

Led by PDEA-7, the destruction activity was held at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes located along Junquera street in Cebu City at around 9:00 a.m.

The inventory included 41.86 kilos of shabu and 2.5 kilos of marijuana. Data from PDEA-7 revealed that the confiscated shabu was valued at P284,665,902.36 while marijuana was worth P300,013.20.

In total, the pieces of drug evidence, which the court issued an order to allow its destruction through thermal burning, had a total value of P284,965,915.56.

Part of this was the P170 million worth of shabu confiscated from a mother and son at the Pier 4 in Cebu City last January 23.

One of the attendees of the activity was Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who witnessed the conduct of a color test known as the “Simon’s test” on a sample of the drugs to check its legitimacy.

After PDEA-7 chemists confirmed the presence of methamphetamine chemical in the sample, each pack was tossed into the thermal incinerator and burned for around 15-20 minutes to completely destroy the substances.

Garcia, in his speech, commended the law enforcement units in the region for the milestone in their campaign against illegal drugs. He also said that the city government would be providing law enforcers with an incinerator to be used solely for the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs.

PDEA-7 Regional Director Alex Tablete, for his part, said that the agency was continuously working with the regional trial courts to ensure that the confiscated illegal drugs would be destroyed as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with the regional trial courts to ensure the expeditious destruction of confiscated dangerous drugs in the region because this is an important part of our ‘drug supply reduction’ initiatives,” he stated.

