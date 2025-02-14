Pagasa: Rains, overcast skies expected across PH on Feb. 14

MANILA, Philippines — Overcast skies and rains are expected across the country on Friday due to three weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast, weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the shear line and easterlies would bring rains over parts of Luzon.

In parts of Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will prevail.

Cloudy skies and scattered rains are expected over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the shear line, or the convergence of warm and cold winds.

Parts of Northern Luzon and Bicol will experience overcast skies and chances of rains, lightning, and thunder due to the easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

READ: Pagasa predicts zero or only one storm in February 2025

“Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol area will experience overcast skies with high chances of rains, lightning, and thunder,” Castañeda said in Filipino.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Castañeda noted that the absence of northeast monsoon, or amihan, in any parts of the country would bring hot weather at noon.

“There are high chances of isolated rains, sudden lightning, and thunder especially in the afternoon and evening due to easterlies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will bring high chances of rains, lightning, and thunder, especially from noon to evening, to Eastern Visayas.

The ITCZ, or the convergence of winds coming from the northern and southern hemispheres, will prevail over parts of Mindanao.

READ: ITCZ to bring rains in many parts of Mindanao, says Pagasa

“Caraga, Davao region, and Northern Mindanao will experience moderate to heavy rains due to the ITCZ,” Castañeda said.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies where isolated rainshowers and sudden lightning, and thunder are possible due to easterlies and the ITCZ.

Castañeda also said no gale warning is raised over the seaboards of the country. However, she warned that Northern Luzon would experience moderate to rough sea conditions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP