FACES OF CEBU: Keith DeFiebre, cycling advocate

CEBU CITY, Philippines—American cycling advocate and team owner Keith DeFiebre may have been born and raised in Monterey, California, but his heart beats for the Philippines particularly Cebu, which has become his home away from home.

The 58-year-old fell in love with the island during a vacation in 2012, a trip encouraged by a co-worker who urged him to explore the country. What started as a simple getaway quickly became a life-changing experience, drawing him back a year later not just as a tourist, but as a passionate cyclist eager to leave a lasting impact.

Bringing several bicycles with him, DeFiebre ventured across Toledo City and Cebu’s scenic trails and roads, fully immersing himself in the local cycling culture.

“He said it would be an incredible trip, so I decided to make it happen. I ventured to Cebu and found myself in Toledo City, which became my home base for the trip,” DeFiebre shared.

“From the moment I first entered the country, every experience and every person I met made my adventure truly remarkable. Since then, I’ve returned to Cebu every year—except during the pandemic, when travel was restricted. This is my 11th visit since 2012.”

BUILDING A CYCLING LEGACY

DeFiebre’s love for Cebu eventually led to something greater, the establishment of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team, now one of the most dominant cycling teams in Cebu and the Philippines. In just eight years, his team has amassed over 900 race victories at both local and national levels, an unprecedented feat in Philippine cycling history.

His team has competed and triumphed in major races such as the PHIL Cycling National Championships (Road and Mountain Bike), Batang Pinoy National Championship Cycling, and the Philippine National Games Cycling.

DeFiebre has nurtured, sponsored, and equipped some of the country’s top cyclists, including Pamela Ruiz, Athena Magpantay, Andreu Ferrer, Dongkey Sanchez, and veteran racer Nilo Barbalose, among others.

“My original goal was to help select racers from Cebu and the Visayas reach their peak performance and win races. I understand the challenges of this sport. I’ve won 583 races in my career, including 50 in Cebu alone,” he revealed.

COMMITMENT BEYOND RACING

What sets DeFiebre apart from other foreign sponsors is his unwavering commitment to supporting Cebuano cyclists beyond competition. He regularly ships brand-new road and mountain bikes from the U.S., each costing hundreds of thousands of pesos, to equip his team with the best gear possible.

“The achievements of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team are truly one of a kind. We’ve made history in our own unique way. That fills me with pride and a deep sense of gratitude.”

His dedication has made him a beloved figure in Cebu’s cycling community. Whether on the road or in town, locals never fail to recognize him and express their admiration.

“I mean literally anywhere in Cebu, people call out to me with a warm ‘hello’ wherever I go! The kindness and happiness of the people here make this place truly special,” he shared.

CEBU: A SECOND HOME

Aside from its welcoming people, DeFiebre is captivated by Cebu’s breathtaking landscapes. He likens it to his hometown of Monterey County, California, which is known for its stunning coastlines and rolling hills.

“The beauty of Cebu is awe-inspiring from its tallest mountains to its white-sand beaches. I live in one of the most scenic places in the U.S., but Cebu is just as spectacular,” he said.

But beyond Cebu’s charm, DeFiebre remains focused on his mission: to keep pushing his team to new heights.

“I feel deeply content with what we’ve achieved, but there’s always more to accomplish. The competition in Cebu is growing stronger, and new teams are emerging. My ultimate goal remains the same—to see my team continue winning races,” he concluded.