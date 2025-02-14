The lovebirds at Siloy’s nest making career and love work

Can love and career coexist?

This age-old question of whether love and career can thrive together is one that many young professionals grapple with. For Pia Piquero, a City Hall Beat Multimedia Reporter, and Gerard Jamora, a Digital Advertising Multimedia Specialist, the answer is a resounding yes.

Both hailing from the island of Bohol and now working at CDN Digital, their shared career paths have not only shaped their professional growth but have also deepened their love and appreciation for each other. At the Siloy’s nest, they have found a way to balance love and ambition, proving that a career-driven couple can indeed flourish, together.

A love story written in fate

Their journey began in the halls of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) during their first year of college. It was through a Magic Circle activity, a culminating session for the Guidance 1 course designed for sharing life experiences, that fate brought them together.

As Gerard recalled, “How we met was really interesting. I would call it a very cute coincidence.” Though their initial encounter was purely by chance, it felt like serendipity at work, setting the stage for a connection that would grow far beyond that moment.

Gerard was the first to feel a spark, but Pia was not immediately drawn to him. “Diba nagkaila mi, kabantay ko sa school, magkita mi sa hallway…muana siya ‘Hi Sofia! High-five!’..mu high-five nalang pud ko kay uwaw kaayo…dili pami friends gyud ato. Until pila niya kabuwan gibuhat and diha nako siya nailhan,” Pia recalled.

Their love story unfolded gradually, a slow-burn romance nurtured by shared interests and a growing sense of familiarity. Beyond the coincidence of both being from Bohol, it was the comfort of finding a piece of home in each other that truly brought them closer. “Being here in Cebu, then meeting someone from our hometown…it really feels like home. That sense of comfort that you feel when you meet someone na parihas rag gigikanan,” Gerard shared.

Their bond deepened through a shared passion for storytelling, each bringing a unique perspective—Pia as a writer and Gerard as a filmmaker. Their conversations flowed effortlessly, filled with ideas for films and creative explorations. Even on their first “friendly” date, they found themselves diving into discussions about communication theories, turning a simple meet-up into an exchange of thoughts that sparked something deeper.

A relationship built on support and growth

For Pia and Gerard, one of the most fulfilling aspects of their relationship is celebrating each other’s achievements, big or small. From graduating Magna Cum Laude together to pushing one another to excel in their careers, their journey has been defined by unwavering support and shared ambition.

Beyond academics and creative pursuits, the foundation of their relationship lies in their deep understanding of each other. “Pia is a type of woman na not expressive of her love, but you can still feel it. It kinda feels like magic to me. Wala ko kakita, pero ka feel ko…she’s always there,” Gerard shared. “She’s always thoughtful and she’s very very supportive bisan sa kalisod ug kahayag sa kinabuhi, naa gyud siya.”

Pia, in turn, admires Gerard’s patience and steadfastness. “Bisan ug maglagot naka or maglagot na siya, mellow gihapon iya tone, and very understanding. Also, dili siya musugot ug dili ma settle ang argument,” she said. “Iya pagka-supportive dili gyud na ma-question kanang in every endeavor na akong apilan, like speaking engagement, naa siya.”

Many believe that relationships in the workplace can be a distraction, but for Pia and Gerard, it has been a source of motivation and fulfillment. Their partnership not only makes work more enjoyable but also provides a steady foundation of support during challenging moments.

Navigating career & relationship together

One of the biggest misconceptions about workplace relationships is that they lead to complications, but Pia and Gerard have proven otherwise. They have mastered the art of balancing their personal and professional lives, setting clear boundaries that allow them to thrive in both.

“Although we are working on the same company, kabalo mi mutan-aw ug asa ilugar among mga boundaries. Kabalo mi mudala ana na aspect together. That’s what we really admire about each other,” Pia shared. “We know how to navigate both work and personal life. Kana bitaw boundaries. For example sa work day, amo conversation ana kay ‘good morning’ lang. After ana dinner na, our personal relationship resumes.”

Their ability to collaborate was put to the test early on, starting in college when they worked on a film project—Pia as the line producer and Gerard as the director. Their working dynamics was undeniable, earning them praise from peers and mentors alike. They continued creating together, with one of their most significant projects being their role as co-directors for CINEX Film Lab 2023. Their professor even dubbed them the department’s “power couple,” reinforcing what they had already come to realize—they were not just partners in life but in their creative pursuits, as well.

Even as professionals, their synergy remains strong. Covering major covergaes for CDN Digital, they have earned praise as a formidable team. Their most significant project yet, a mini-documentary about an embalmer, for a November special last year, further highlighted their seamless collaboration. “I told Sir Bryan na wala koy ganahan makuha na videographer, dili ko musugot ug lain ako kuhaon na videographer kay salig ko ni Gerard. Kabalo ko unsa siya muplastar sa story telling,” Pia mentioned. “The trust is there, and how we work together, the dynamics.” It was one of the most highly successful features of the November special, and for Pia, much of its success was because of Gerard.

“For us, it is a fact that we really value our career so much. And we also value how we support each other’s careers.” Their careers are more than just jobs—they are passions they deeply value. This mutual respect and encouragement have shaped their strong sense of professionalism, allowing them to seamlessly balance their personal and professional lives.

Bringing romance into the workplace has its challenges, but Pia and Gerard navigate it successfully through setting boundaries, understanding each other, and building trust. When these elements are in place, love and work don’t have to compete—they can cultivate a relationship that thrives within and beyond the workplace.

Pia and Gerard’s story proves that love and career are not opposing forces but intertwined journeys that can flourish together. For them, home is not just a place—it is the comfort they find in each other as they navigate their shared professional path. Built on mutual support, trust, and a shared vision, their relationship not only coexists with their careers but strengthens them. As they continue to create, inspire, and grow in the ever-evolving landscape of digital media, one thing remains certain—their greatest masterpiece is the life they’re building together at the Siloy’s nest.