Balamban jail wedding: This time it’s the girl who asked the question

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A woman and her boyfriend who is currently imprisoned at the Balamban Municipal Jail, finally exchanged “I Dos” in a wedding that was held inside the jail facility.

On February 8, 2022, the girlfriend went viral when she proposed to her boyfriend who was inside the jail facility.

Defying the custom of a man proposing to a woman, Royce surprised and proposed to her lover, John Ray, with the help of the jail management and other Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The proposal was a success as John Ray said ‘yes.’

READ:

Many were surprised and felt the “kilig” during the proposal,. Some of them even cried.

Today, February 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., the couple finally realized their Balamban jail wedding.

Before the wedding, Royce said that her relationship with John Ray was on and off. This kind of relationship lasted for around 20 years.

Despite this, the two bore two children.

“Nagka-ipon mi pero naay time nga mobiya na sab ko kay buwag-uli lagi among relationship,” Royce said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo GMA.

When they broke up in 2020, John Ray was arrested on July 10, 2020, for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

He was tried for violating sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Abi ko’g gi-prank rako sa akong mga anak nga gikuyogan kuno ug mga lalake ilang papa, mao na diay to,” she added.

Despite their current status, Royce didn’t leave John Ray. Eventually, her love for him returned hence the Balamban jail wedding.

“Nibalik ang spark ba unya dili nako gusto nga buhian siya,” she said.

This made her decide to propose to her man.

“Nisaad pod siya nako nga inig gawas niya, mobawi siya diri namo sa iyang mga anak kay dako kuno kaayo siya ug pagkuwang sa iyang pamilya,” she added.

She said that it was just a random decision on that day when she proposed to John Ray. She even made sure that no one will know about her plan aside from the jailers and some PDLs.

They cut off papers to form the words “will you marry me” that the PDLs were holding.

Royce then raised her hand holding a ring. Fortunately, John Ray said ‘yes’ and the rare Balamban jail wedding was realized.

“Dili nako gustong mawa pa siya nako, gusto na nako siyang ihigot,” she emphasized.

Their wedding was in coordination with the jail management and a church in Balamban town. They were joined by another couple who also decided to tie the knot on this special day of the hearts.,