Cebu City Niños gearing up for CVIRAA 2025 in Bayawan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to retain the title at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2025, set for March 11-16 in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

Division Sports Officer Francis Ramirez told CDN Digital that Cebu City’s athletes have been rigorously training for months, beginning immediately after the Cebu City Olympics in December.

Although track events were delayed in January, the athletes have remained committed to their preparation, determined to uphold Cebu City’s status as the perennial CVIRAA champions.

IMPROVED TRAINING CONDITIONS

Ramirez noted that Cebu City’s athletes, particularly its swimmers and tracksters, have had better training conditions this year, as both the swimming pool and rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) are now fully operational.

These facilities had been closed for over a year for major renovations in preparation for CVIRAA and the Palarong Pambansa.

In fact, the CCSC track oval was temporarily shut down again in November due to visible damage that posed hazards to joggers and athletes. It reopened in January just in time for the Cebu City Olympics’ track events.

“So far, all preparations are ongoing. Our advantage is that we were able to hold our division meets earlier than other cities, some of which are just starting now. Training sessions are in full swing across various schools and venues,” Ramirez said.

“We expect our swimmers and track athletes to regain peak performance. Hopefully, we can reclaim the medals we missed last year due to the lack of proper training venues.”

EXTENDED TRAINING PERIOD

Another advantage for Cebu City’s athletes is the rescheduling of the CVIRAA meet. Originally set for the last week of February, the competition was moved to March 11-16, giving athletes additional time to prepare.

“The one-week extension is a huge help, not only for the athletes’ training but also for our logistics and procurement needs, as it extends our preparation period,” Ramirez added.

PERENNIAL CHAMPIONS

The Niños have long dominated CVIRAA, with many of their athletes forming the core of Region 7’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa.

In last year’s CVIRAA, held in Cebu City, the Niños cruised to victory, amassing 118 gold, 73 silver, and 78 bronze medals. Their closest rival, Dumaguete City, finished a distant second with a 41-44-33 tally, while Bohol placed third with 38-48-56. Mandaue City (35-35-49) and Cebu Province (32-43-62) rounded out the top five.

Despite the challenges posed by CCSC renovations, Cebu City still managed to surpass its 2023 medal haul of 110 golds, 93 silvers, and 84 bronzes.

This year, around 700 personnel—including athletes, coaches, trainers, and chaperones—will comprise the Cebu City Niños delegation, all eager to continue their winning tradition at CVIRAA 2025.

