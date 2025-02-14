Cebuanos well-represented in PHL national triathlon and duathlon teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu continues to assert its prominence in endurance sports, with seven Cebuanos officially named to the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) national team.

Among them are six triathletes and one duathlete, all recognized as among the country’s finest. They will represent the Philippines in major international competitions, including the highly anticipated Southeast Asian (SEA) Games later this year in Thailand.

Headlining the Cebuano contingent are SEA Games medalists Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa.

Fresh off their dominant performances at the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) in Subic Bay, Zambales, last month, Remolino emerged as the men’s elite champion, while Alcoseba ruled the women’s division. Hermosa, meanwhile, secured second place in the men’s elite category, further cementing Cebu’s stronghold in the sport.

Joining them on the national triathlon team are fellow Cebuanos and para-triathletes Alex Niño Silverio and Cedei Abellana.

All these Cebuano triathletes represent the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) Go For Gold under the tutelage of veteran coach Roland Remolino.

In duathlon, Cebu’s Franklin Ferdie Yee has finally earned a well-deserved spot on the national team.

The rest of the national triathlon team includes SEA Games multiple gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, along with Kira Ellis, Erika Nicole Burgos, Lady Samantha Corpuz, Katrina Salazar, Fernando Casares Tan, Joshua Alexander Ramos, Inaki Lorbes, Juan Miguel Tayag, and Juan Francisco Baniqued.

Meanwhile, the duathlon team will be reinforced by John Leerams Chicano, Maynard Pecson, John Patrick Ciron, Irienold Reig Jr., Merry Joy Trupa, Jena Valdez, and Bea Marie Quiambao. The junior elite duathlon men’s team comprises Dayshaun Karl Ramos, Darell Johnson Bada, Euan Arrow Ramos, and Peter Sancho del Rosario.

Aside from Silverio and Abellana, the national paratriathlon team will also feature Edison Badillo, Jake Lacaba, Raul Angoluan, Joshua Nelmida, and Jerome Nelmida.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP