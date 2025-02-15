CYBL Chairman’s Cup tips off this weekend in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A thrilling weekend of basketball action awaits as the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup kicks off on Saturday, February 15, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Casuntingan, Mandaue City.

This tournament marks a historic moment in CYBL’s history as it pays homage to Panay Island basketball legend Robert Uy, who expanded the tournament in 2024 beyond the region, bringing it to Cebu through the CYBL.

As a result, the national finals of the Chairman’s Cup will be held in Iloilo, where the champion team will earn the right to represent CYBL against the country’s best 17-under teams (born 2008) from across the Philippines.

A total of 12 teams will battle for supremacy in the CYBL Chairman’s Cup, which serves as one of the elimination tournaments.

Games will be held every weekend. Additionally, the CYBL plays a crucial role as a talent identification tournament for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7, helping discover and develop young basketball prospects. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, with teams divided into two groups.

The tournament opens with four exciting games on Saturday.

Action kicks off at 8:00 AM, with the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers, led by head coach Ronald Bucao and Cesafi U15 MVP Vandolf Urdaneta, taking on the Benedicto College juniors team backed by CKBA.

At 9:30 AM, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers-V-Drink, featuring Luke Dy and Champ Brigoli, will face the UC Baby Webmasters, headlined by Gab Gonzales and Cesafi U15 Mythical Five member Vince Kert Ibarita, under the Atty. Dico lineup.

The third game at 11:00 AM sees PYFBA, coached by Digoy Villanueva, going up against the Tri-A Bullpups of Coach Kareem “Coach A” Alocillo.

The day’s final matchup at 12:30 PM will feature Cesafi high school champion Lian Kent Basa and his coach, Lucky Ecarma, leading Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) against Coach Jeff Codera’s San Roque Bogo squad.

Sunday’s action continues with the Tri-A Bullpups returning to the court at 8:00 AM to face Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SC-SIT), followed by Simpol BB, coached by Jerry Capacio, clashing with CKBA at 10:00 AM.

