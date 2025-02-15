Love and commitment: Why some Filipinos still choose marriage

MANILA, Philippines – In this time and age where cohabitation is becoming increasingly popular, especially among the younger generation, there are still Filipinos who uphold the tradition of marriage and its sanctity.

Despite modern views on relationships and the rise of separations, some Filipinos still prefer a lifelong commitment sealed by the sacrament of matrimony.

Such was evident as 288 couples in Quezon City celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as legal husband and wife following a Kasalang Bayan (mass city wedding) officiated by Mayor Joy Belmonte.

READ:

Self-love: Tips on how to be your best self from Cebuana beauty queens

Most Pinoys show love through acts of service

For these couples, getting married is not just about tradition. It is a testament of their love and devotion.

True love

For Jasmine Mendez, 25, her wedding day was nothing short of a dream come true, having been in previous relationships and raising a child.

She now stands proud and confident, knowing she has found her true love.

“Hindi ko ma-explain ‘yung nararamdaman ko ngayon. Naramdaman ko ‘yung pagmamahal niya kaya pumayag akong magpakasal sa kanya (I can’t explain how I feel right now. I felt his love, and that’s why I agreed to marry him),” Jasmine said.

“Kasi ako talaga gusto ko po ng kasal, para sure ako na akin siya, tapos dala ko ‘yung apelyido niya. Masayang masaya ako kasi nakita ko na ‘yung true love ko (I really want to get married, to make sure that he is only mine, and then I carry his surname. I am truly happy that I have found my true love), she added.

Marriage as a blessing

John Lee and Richell, both 28, have been living together for seven years prior to the wedding.

The couple said they have always wanted to tie the knot, especially after having a daughter, but financial constraints held them back.

After learning about Quezon City’s free mass wedding program, they immediately signed up.

“Parang blessing siya sa aming mag-asawa kasi nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na eto ikasal kami, libre pa, less ang gastos (This is truly a blessing for us, we finally got the chance to marry, and it was free and helped us save on costs while making our union official),” Richelle said.

John Lee believes on the sanctity of marriage.

“Sa amin mahalaga pa rin kasi ‘yun, parang sagrado po siya, na pag kinasal ka talagang pang habang buhay. Mas okay po talaga ‘yung kasal, parang lisensyado (For me it is very important, it is sacred, that when you get married, it’s really for life. It’s like being licensed),” he said.

Dream come true

Despite 16 years of being together, Omer and Marie Joy still could not contain their excitement.

“Unang-una, masaya. Bilang isang babae, matagal ko na inaantay ‘to. Alam niya ‘yan (I am really happy. As a woman, this is something I’ve been waiting for. He knows that),” Marie Joy said while waiting for the ceremony to start.

Omer admitted that marriage was always in their plans, but challenges as a young couple delayed it.

When Omer finally proposed, Marie Joy said she jumped with excitement.

“Chinat niya pa ako. Wala nang tanggi-tanggi, oo agad (He even texted me. I said yes right away),” she said.

“Ako si Marie Joy Delgado, ngayon, Luay na. Marie Joy Luay (I am Marie Joy Delgado, now Luay. Marie Joy Luay,” she said, all smiles, proving that love and commitment remain at the heart of marriage. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP