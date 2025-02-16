Cebuana among top women business leaders honored in New York

NEW YORK — Ahead of International Women’s Month, a Cebuana Filipino American was celebrated among the 10 honorees at the second annual Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) Awards, hosted by the City of New York and Mayor Eric Adams.

An Asian Pacific MWBE, established in April 2006, has earned $20 million in contracts, demonstrating its strong presence and success within the MWBE community.

Jaena Valles, founder and managing partner of Valles Vendiola LLP, not only has over 15 years of experience in public accounting, internal auditing and corporate controllership but is also leading the largest Filipino-owned firm in the Eastern United States.

“Receiving this award from the New York City Mayor’s Office is a testament to their support and initiative for MWBEs,” Valles, who is currently in Cebu, said in a statement sent to Inquirer.net USA.

“It promotes opportunities, encourages innovation, drives economic growth and fosters community empowerment. I encourage everyone to participate in this program; it is invaluable in paving the path to success. Together, we can build a more inclusive and equitable business environment that benefits all. Thank you to the Mayor’s office for this program.”

Women-owned business

The event, held at Gracie Mansion and attended by notable figures, including First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, spotlighted the essential role of minority- and women-owned businesses in New York City’s economy.

The evening began with a heartfelt welcome from Torres-Springer, who exemplifies the M/WBE initiative as a Filipino American leader in city government.

“It’s an honor to be here with all of you to celebrate the achievements of M/WBEs across the city,” she said, acknowledging the dedication of the business owners in attendance. She underscored the importance of collaboration between elected officials and business leaders in advocating for policies that empower marginalized communities.

Jaena Valles

Before founding her firm, Valles gained valuable experience as a senior auditor at Sycip, Gorres, Velayo & Co. (SGV, Ernst & Young Global) and held positions at Lucas, Tucker CPA, and American Express. She also served as CEO and controller of Weeplay Apparel and was vice president of C&P Homes, the largest real estate company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

A proud graduate of the University of San Carlos in Cebu, where she earned her BS in Commerce degree magna cum laude, Valles exemplifies the dedication and hard work of successful entrepreneurs.

Beyond her professional achievements, she actively contributes to her community, serving as president of the AFAA New York chapter and as auditor for the National Council of Philippine American Canadian Accountants.

She is also a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and treasurer of the Lay Ecclesial Team of the Apostolate for Family Consecration.

Torres-Springer also recognized the efforts of elected officials and agency partners. “Let’s give a round of applause to our amazing elected officials who are here,” she said, thanking agency heads who work tirelessly to support the M/WBE program.

“We don’t achieve these milestones by accident,” she emphasized. “It’s your advocacy and leadership that drive change.”

Inclusive economic environment

Mayor Eric Adams delivered a passionate speech about the city’s commitment to creating an inclusive economic environment.

“We are who we believe we are, and we’re going to keep moving forward,” he said, encouraging attendees to focus on their missions despite challenges. He urged the audience to rise above criticism and stay committed to their goals, reflecting on his own leadership experiences.

Adams highlighted the city’s progress in increasing access to contracts for M/WBEs, announcing a historic achievement.

“The City of New York has awarded an astounding $17.77 billion in contracts to M/WBEs, with utilization surpassing 30% for the first time.” His announcement was met with applause, underscoring the importance of these figures in promoting diversity and inclusion.

Truly honored

Although Valles was vacationing in Cebu and unable to attend, her friend and colleague Ping Maquiran accepted the award on her behalf.

“I’m truly honored to accept this award for my friend Jaena,” Maquiran told Inquirer.net USA.

“She makes us all proud and embodies the spirit of our community in this city we now call home. She’s a humble and low-key person, and in addition to her beautiful face and intelligent mind, she has a golden heart. I couldn’t be prouder and love her like a sister.”

The M/WBE Awards honor outstanding businesses and create networking opportunities among entrepreneurs, government officials and industry leaders, recognizing the diverse contributions of minority- and women-owned enterprises.

Torres-Springer noted that while there is much to celebrate, the work is far from finished.

“We must continue looking forward,” she said. “There’s a lot more to do to ensure that M/WBEs are fully represented in all aspects of our city’s economy, and we must remain committed to supporting them.”

