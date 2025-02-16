Rider injured after jeep hits motorcycle in Taptap, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital after being struck by a chariot-style jeep carrying cargo in Brgy. Taptap, a mountainous village here, on Sunday, Feb. 16.

As of this report, the rider’s identity remains unknown. However, initial findings showed that he had sustained injuries during the accident.

Reports alleged that the jeep lost its brakes while traveling downhill in the area, hitting the victim, who was thrown off his motorcycle due to the force of the impact.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. /clorenciana

