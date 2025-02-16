Chinese couple charged for obscene act at Kuala Lumpur airport

Two Chinese nationals who were ejected from a plane at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after causing a commotion on board have been charged in Malaysian court on Feb 14 over an obscene act.

According to the charge sheet, they had deliberately caused a disturbance at Gate Q5 at KLIA’s Terminal 2 by undressing in a public space and revealing their undergarments, according to Malaysian news agency Bernama and media outlet China Press.

The married couple – 27-year-old Xu Jianfeng, who works in IT, and 28-year-old teacher Shi Qian – pleaded guilty to the charge.

If convicted, they could be jailed up to three months, fined, or both.

The couple will be sentenced on Feb 17.

A video of the couple being ejected from their flight in the Malaysian capital on Feb 9 went viral after it showed the woman appearing to cause a ruckus on the plane. The couple were supposed to fly to Jieyang in China’s eastern Guandong province.

The female passenger reportedly “acted insane” and disturbed other passengers on the flight, according to an earlier statement by KLIA police chief Azman Shariat.

The couple were then escorted off the plane by security officers and taken to the police station for questioning.

It was not clear if the offense they were charged with took place before or after they were removed from the plane.

