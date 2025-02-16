Victorias City is FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup’s 2nd venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Victorias City Coliseum in Negros Occidental is the second venue for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, set to take place in the Philippines this November.

This was revealed following the recent visit of a FIFA contingent, which met with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (FFWWC) Local Organizing Committee (LOC) last week.

Led by Tournament Director Jaime Yarza Gonzalez, the FIFA delegation inspected two potential venues in the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City and the Victorias City Coliseum in Negros Occidental.

During their visit, they held discussions with the local organizing committee, local government officials, and key stakeholders from the football and futsal communities, outlining detailed plans for the historic tournament.

Victorias City is located approximately 36 kilometers north of Bacolod City, a 43-minute drive away.

Before finalizing Victorias City as the second host city, FIFA and the PFF initially considered Cebu. However, the province lacked a FIFA-standard futsal venue.

The Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City was evaluated as a possible host site but required major renovations to meet FIFA’s requirements.

Meanwhile, the SM Seaside Arena, currently under construction, is projected not to be fully operational by November yet, according to the PFF and the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA).

With these challenges, Victorias City stepped up, committing to necessary renovations at the Victorias City Coliseum to align with FIFA futsal standards.

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup marks a historic milestone in global futsal, as it is the first edition of the tournament and the Philippines has the honor of serving as the inaugural host nation.

The competition is set to take place from November 21 to December 7, 2025.

